RAYE Made Strategic Move to Finish Her Songs

(SiriusXM) RAYE recently spoke with host Mikey Piff on SiriusXM's Hits 1, promoting her music. During the interview she reveals that her album isn't done yet and she actually has a new version of "Where Is My Husband!" that will be on it.

She also opens up about her car being stolen with her music in it and how she strategically used that as an excuse. Listen to the full interview on SiriusXM's Hits 1 on channel 2 and any time on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM Hits 1 sent over the following excerpt from the chat: Raye Reveals Making a Strategic Move to Finish Her Songs - RAYE: Do you know what's quite funny is what I actually did strategically was I delayed telling everyone that I found my car to buy myself some extra time to finish the songs. Do you know what I mean? I figured if I told people when I actually found my car that I'd found it, then they would think the album would be coming, like, you know, in a couple of months, which I wasn't ready and I'm basically still not ready. So I did have the books back, but nobody knew that I did. So that's the truth.

Mikey Piff: But was this song in the books?

RAYE: Definitely, yeah, a lot of the feelings and even the kind of exploration of it's hard to quite kind of put into words come with some of my ideas because a lot of it is doodles and drawings. And actually, I will say, like in my book, I had a drawing of like me and then two singers and that I wanted to look like The Supremes, was quite a big influence for me, "Where Is My Husband!" even in the performance of it. So yeah, I had a lot of ideas and shapes and words and phrases and sentences that I had dumped into those books that I was able to open and sift through. Almost like mind maps of sentences, words, phrases, ideas, titles, paragraphs.

Things you put in and you let go of because you're assuming they're safe in the boot of your car, but it turns out if you live in South London, maybe they're not, but then they get returned to you if you're lucky. This is what's confusing to me, right? Because just so you know, aside from the books, there was some cool things in that car. Like there was like a pair of brand new Jimmy Choo shoes, unworn. They were left in the car. You could have sold those for like a couple hundred quid. There was a Fendi coat left in the car. Like they didn't take a single thing out of the car.

Mikey Piff: Where did they leave this car?

RAYE: That's what was confusing to me.

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