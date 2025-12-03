Big Boogie Launching Pain On Paper Tour

(Interscope Capitol) Big Boogie announces his Pain on Paper Tour, building off of the success of his buzzing new album, Pain on Paper 4, out now via CMG The Label / Interscope Records.

The U.S. run kicks off February 20, 2026 in Philadelphia and wraps March 15 in Houston. Presales start Thursday, December 4, 10 a.m. local time, while general public on-sale begins Friday, December 5, 10 a.m. local.

The tour news follows multiple milestones for Big Boogie. On October 31, two of his prior hits achieved RIAA-certified Platinum status: his 2021 breakout "Pop Out," and 2024's explosive single "BOP" featuring GloRilla. That date also brought Pain on Paper 4, which wound up on "best new music" lists spanning VIBE to NPR, and inspired HipHopDX to write, "Big Boogie is one of the game's most electrifying voices." The tour also features rapper Queen Key as support.

With a massive sound to match Big Boogie's booming voice and charisma, the 15-track set serves up trench tales, club hits, grindset anthems, and introspective songs alike. DJ Drama appears on multiple cuts including the assertive single "Back Da F**k Up," whose music video has notched 2.6M views, while Lil Jon and YKNIECE join for "Show Out," the perfect soundtrack for throwing ones in the strip joint.

But Big Boogie is a force unto himself, stacking Pain on Paper 4 with feature-free hits like "Take Her Down" and "Toot It Up," which interpolates the 2007 Southern Rap classic "Get It Big" by Trap Starz Clik - reinventing the hook to shout out modern rap baddies Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Sexyy Red. The Source called the song "an energetic anthem set to ignite clubs and social media alike," while Billboard added it to their Fresh Picks: "Big Dude returned with another single to turn up the hype." Highsnobiety showed love too, placing "Toot It Up" among the "numerous bangers already under his belt."

Indeed, Big Boogie's been taking major strides toward cementing his legacy. Last year alone, he released both his project ETHER - including cameos from 42 Dugg, YTB Fatt, Moneybagg Yo, and Lakeyah - and the Gangsta Grillz mixtape REDRUM Wizard produced by DJ Drama. "BOP" appeared on the latter, and won Big Boogie his nationally televised performance debut when he and GloRilla brought it to the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards stage. Watch that HERE for a preview of Big Boogie's undeniable live energy.

With a fervent following and massive streaming numbers behind him, Big Boogie has in fact been putting in work for years - all the way back to early mixtapes like 2017's Definition of Pain. His successful 2018 track "Let Me Know" caught the ear of Yo Gotti, who signed him to CMG The Label. Since, Big Boogie has released a slew of projects, including his Final Nightmare EP - featuring the moving "Mental Healing" -and his 2021 album Underrated, which has earned over 200 million streams to date.

Big Boogie: Pain on Paper Tour

Dec 06 - Chicago, IL @ WGCI Big Jam at United Center*

Feb 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Feb 21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Feb 22 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre

Feb 26 - Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

Mar 01 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Mar 06 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

Mar 07 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham

Mar 13 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Bomb Factory

Mar 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

Mar 15 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

*festival appearance

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