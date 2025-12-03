BTS's Jimin And Jung Kook Kick Off Season Two Of 'Are You Sure?'

(fcc) Jimin and Jung Kook of 21st century pop icons BTS kicked off their new great adventure with the premiere of the second season of their hit travel reality series Are You Sure?!, now streaming exclusively on Disney+.
In the first two episodes released today, the duo reunite just a week after completing their military service for an impromptu journey that begins in the breathtaking Swiss Alps, where they immerse themselves in serene nature, explore local towns, and rediscover simple joys away from the stage. What begins as a peaceful getaway takes an unexpected turn, signaling that their time in Switzerland was only the beginning of a much more thrilling adventure.
Are You Sure?! Season 2 follows Jimin and Jung Kook over 12 days from the tranquil scenery of Switzerland to the vibrant energy of Vietnam, capturing the genuine chemistry and humor that have made the series a global favorite. Comprising eight episodes, with two episodes dropping every Wednesday through December 24, the series offers a more relaxed and spontaneous look at Jimin and Jung Kook's friendship and the joy of discovering new experiences together.
After captivating audiences with Season 1's journey across New York State, Jeju Island, and Sapporo, Jimin and Jung Kook return with a renewed sense of freedom and connection as they continue their adventure from Switzerland to Vietnam.
Are You Sure?! Season 2 streams worldwide on Disney+ beginning December 3.
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