Erasure's Andy Bell Entering Final Week Of First Solo Tour

(Crown Recordings) Andy Bell is currently taking North America by storm on his first ever solo tour, featuring a live band that includes Grammy award-winning producer, remixer and DJ, Dave Aude, joined by Jerry Fuentes (guitar), Sarah Tomek (drums), and Chelsea King-Blank (vocals). The extensive dates kicked off in early October, and culminate in San Diego (December 10th at Music Box) and Los Angeles on the 12th and 13th at the Fonda. Like his Ten Crowns solo album, released earlier this year, the shows have been receiving rave reviews across the board.

Following the recent news of a 4-disc box set, The Crown Jewels, Bell recently shared his collaboration with Keane's Tim Rice-Oxley, 'The Chance Won't Come Again'. The track, which sees the Erasure frontman and Rice-Oxley duet for the first time, is a bittersweet pop banger, perfect for the upcoming party season.

Tim Rice-Oxley says, "It has been such an honour to work with one of my musical heroes on this song. It was pretty surreal when I first heard Andy's magical vocals on something I had written..absolutely the stuff of dreams. The song is a real tears-on-the-dancefloor banger, full of romance and the pathos of missed opportunities. We had such a great time making it and we hope you love it."

Andy has also shared more details on the tracklisting for the forthcoming 4-disc box set that expands on his acclaimed solo album, Ten Crowns. Out December 12th via Crown Recordings, the box set will be available as a limited (4000 copies worldwide) 4-CD set with a 50-page booklet. Packaged in a gold foiled box, the release features new, extensive sleeve notes, and candid - previously unseen - photography by Sean Black

Related Stories

Andy Bell Recruits Keane's Tim Rice-Oxley For 'The Chance Won't Come Again'

Erasure's Andy Bell Launching His First North American Solo Tour

Andy Bell Recruits Blondie's Debbie Harry For 'Heart's A Liar'

Erasure's Andy Bell Shares New Track 'Dance For Mercy'

News > Andy Bell