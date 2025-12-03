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Lettuce Release New Album 'Cook'

12-03-2025
Lettuce Release New Album 'Cook'

() Lettuce is proud to release their new album Cook via the band's own Lettuce Records. Cook isn't just a nod to Lettuce's musical heat; it's an invitation to join the band at the table, where funk, soul, jazz, rock, and hip-hop come together in one rich, flavorful dish. The album offers a menu of delights that marks a group exploring new sonic territory.

On Cook, Lettuce has expanded its ever-widening musical palette again, following tours with both rap icon GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan and reggae legend Ziggy Marley. Earlier in the year, the band released the live album and concert film Lettuce with the Colorado Symphony.

Still, there's a generous dose of Lettuce's patented funk, paying tribute to the great James Brown and his JB's and honoring mentors like Tower of Power and Maceo Parker. For these six lifelong partners, the new songs feel like a nourishing meal that entices all of your senses. Stream the album here

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