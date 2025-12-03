WMX Holiday Store With My Chemical Romance, Fleetwood Mac, Grateful Dead, & More Opens

(H&C) This December, Warner Music Group (WMG) invites fans to unwrap something unforgettable with the launch of the Warner Music Experience Holiday Store - an immersive artist pop-up store celebrating music, culture, and fandom.
Perfectly timed for the peak of holiday shopping season, this limited-run space offers the ultimate seasonal gift for every music fanatic anchored by a curated assortment of products spanning new releases, vault vinyl finds, archival tour items, iconic brand collaborations, and more.
For 12 days only, this holiday retail destination will bring together apparel and music from nearly 100 artists represented across genres and generations, with a special in-store "drop" each day. Fans can shop from era-defining acts like Fleetwood Mac, Joni Mitchell, Ed Sheeran, Green Day, and so many more.
The festive shop will be open three consecutive long weekends, Thursday through Sunday, December 4th - 21st from 10:00am to 8:00pm located at 6250 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.
Weekend One limited in-store drops (December 4-7):
December 4 - Melanie Martinez In-store Perfume Drop - Limited units of the highly anticipated full-sized Portals Parfums bottles (75ml) will be revealed some time throughout the day. Also snag a bottle of the sold-out Cry Baby fragrance or choose from the full range of body sprays in store. Fans can receive a puffy tote gift with fragrance purchase over $50 (while supplies last).
December 5 - Holiday Sweaters - Shop seasonal nostalgia with cult favorite sweater in-store drops from the Talking Heads and The Monkees to get you ready for holiday party season
December 6 - Fleetwood Mac Signed Kiln House Poster (Chance to win) - Fans can come to the store to enter for a chance to win a signed Fleetwood Mac Kiln House poster, a true collector's piece from one of music's most lasting legacies. Sign up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 7 - Linkin Park One-Step Vinyls - One-Step vinyl pressings of Linkin Park's most iconic albums: Minutes to Midnight, Meteora, and Hybrid Theory drops in store (limited units available)
Weekend Two limited in-store drops (December 11-14):
December 11 - Grateful Dead x Malbon - In-store drop of limited edition collaboration items between the legendary band and cult-favorite golf brand. Also kicks off the weekend's Grateful Dead Gift with Purchase event (while supplies last)
December 12 - Grateful Dead Nikes (Chance to win) - Fans can come to the store to enter for a chance to win a pair of the highly sought after and sold out Nike x Grateful Dead Air Max 90 (men's size 8). Sign up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 13 - Talking Heads: 77 Vintage Promotional Poster (Chance to win) - Fans can come to the store to enter for a chance to win a vintage, special-edition 7ft x 7ft Talking Heads: 77 poster from the vault, celebrating a landmark moment in music history. Sign up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 14 - Prince and Tom Petty One-Step Vinyls - One-Step vinyl pressings of iconic albums drop in store (limited units available): Prince (Purple Rain), Tom Petty (Wildflowers)
Weekend Three limited in-store drops (December 18-21):
December 18 - My Chemical Romance Hollywood Bowl Ticket (Chance to win) - Fans can come to the store to enter for a chance to win a Hollywood Bowl Golden Ticket (Pair) to see the band with a friend at their sold out 2026 shows. Sign up closes at the end of the weekend.
December 19 - Specialty vinyl in-store drop - Including titles from Deftones (last few units!), Cardi B, Billy Strings, Rufus do Sol, and Turnstile
December 20 - Mystery Bag drop - Come early to purchase one of a small batch mystery bag packed with a mix of coveted wildcard goodies from the store
December 21 - Green Day Dookie Limited Editions - Score a limited edition Dookie Poster (limited count from a total of only 500 unit global run) and One-Step Dookie vinyl (limited units)
FAN EXPERIENCES INCLUDE:
Branded photo moments for social sharing
Limited-time in-store giveaways
Rotating artist features and special drop moments
WHEN:
Public Opening: Thursday, December 4th, 2025
Open three long consecutive weekends on December 4-7, 11-14, 18-21
Store hours: 10am-8pm PT
WHERE:
Ground floor of the W Hotel Hollywood
6250 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, CA 90028
ENTRANCE:
Queues will start at the entrance on Hollywood Blvd. No RSVP required. First come, first served. Walk-ups only.
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