Ash Share Their Rendition Of 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'

(PMPR) Ash today bring a busy year of new releases to a close by sharing their own version of the Christmas classic 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town'. Lead singer and guitarist Tim Wheeler is no stranger to penning a Christmas song or two, having released the This Is Christmas album with Emmy The Great in 2011, but 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' is the first time Ash have released a Christmas single.

It arrives just as the band are gearing up to embark on a sold out run of shows through Ireland. The band returns to the UK for more headline shows in support of this year's new album Ad Astra in February 2026.

Drummer Rick McMurray comments: "Here we are then; the final month of 2025, and what a year it's been. A flurry of touring, a brand new album, a summer of festival appearances have gone in a flash. It feels like only yesterday we were touring with The Darkness and preparing to drop our first single in the form of a cover of the classic Jump In The Line.

But wait; we're not done yet. Because we're wrapping this year up the way we started with another surprise cover in the Christmas shaped form of Santa Claus is Coming to Town!

Get your reind ears around this future Christmas classic and let's get festive!"

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