Charlotte Sands Shares 'One Eye Open' Single To Announce New Album

(Tallulah) Charlotte Sands announces her new album Satellite, arriving March 6, 2026. Alongside the album announcement, Charlotte Sands reveals her new single "one eye open," offering fans another glimpse into the bold, high-energy world of Satellite. Following in the footsteps of standout singles like "HUSH," "Afterlife," and "neckdeep," the new track showcases her signature mix of emotional intensity and arena-ready hooks.

"'one eye open' is about learning that love isn't supposed to feel like survival," she shares. "It's the realization you've been mistaking control for care and the breaking point that forces you to remove yourself from their grip and remember who you were before they made you doubt it. This song is about taking your power back and choosing your own peace over their chaos. I hope it gives you the strength to put yourself first and serves as a reminder of just how capable you really are."

Charlotte Sands has cultivated a devoted following with her genre-blurring sound, fearless honesty, and electrifying live performances. On her forthcoming album, Satellite, she pushes her alt-pop sound even further, weaving together soaring melodies, razor-sharp lyrics, and punchy production. "'Satellite' was born from a search for meaning, identity, and self worth," she says. "It's a collection of moments from the last two years of my life-the highs and lows, the joy and the grief. It's about drifting, discovering, questioning your purpose, and learning to trust the quiet pull that brings you back to yourself."

Since making her debut in 2018, Charlotte has charted in the U.S. Top 40 for over 15 weeks, won 'Best Breakthrough Album' at the Heavy Music Awards, and has amassed over 300 million global streams. And she's done it all while remaining a fully independent artist. She's shared the stage with acts like My Chemical Romance, 5 Seconds of Summer, and YUNGBLUD, and in 2024, she embarked on a highly successful global headline tour in support of her album, can we start over?. This past summer, she headlined idobi Radio's Summer School Tour alongside Rain City Drive and Taylor Acorn.

With her bright blue hair, Y2K-inspired style, and magnetic presence, the LA-based artist has cemented herself as an alt-pop it girl. But behind the bold aesthetic is a fiercely hands-on artist. She designs all her own merch, creates her signature makeup looks, and creative directs all her visuals. Fearlessly herself in every detail, Charlotte Sands is a one-of-a-kind artist who continues to defy expectations.

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