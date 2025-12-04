Disclosure Tap Leon Thomas For 'Deeper' Single

(Capitol) Multi-platinum duo Disclosure unveil their new single "Deeper" - a powerhouse collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning, chart-topping R&B star Leon Thomas.

Out now via Disorder / Capitol Records, the wildly ecstatic track premieres after both acts earned nominations at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, with Disclosure's smash-hit Anderson .Paak collab "NO CAP" in the running for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Another genre-bending triumph for brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, "Deeper" merges their melodic brand of house with a magnetic vocal performance from Thomas - a multidimensional visionary who garnered six nominations at the 2026 GRAMMYs, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album (for MUTT, Billboard's No. 1 R&B album of 2024), Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (for "MUTT (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk)"), Best Traditional R&B Performance (for "VIBES DON'T LIE"), and Best R&B Song (for "YES IT IS").

Said Disclosure, "'Deeper' with the great Leon Thomas. Wow what a year this man has had and rightfully so. So gassed to have him on this one- we reached out after we heard 'Mutt' and were delighted to find out he was a mutual fan of ours. We knew his voice was gonna slot in just perfectly over this beat. Probably played him 2 others that day but it was just obvious this one was meant to be. Fun fact, the beat was named 'Aquatic' for the longest time.. guess because of the bubbly, underwater nature of the sounds used. So we just rolled with that theme for the lyrics & wrote the whole thing in an afternoon in LA. Leon is a beast in the studio, lyrically and production wise. It was a privilege to do this one together. Need to get some underwater headphones and get in the sea for this one. Enjoy!!!!!"

Written by Disclosure, Thomas, and Blake Slatkin (the GRAMMY-winning producer/songwriter known for his work with Charli xcx, Sam Smith, and more), "Deeper" arrives as a feverish portrait of lust and obsession, channeling a heavenly frenzy at every turn. As Disclosure spin off into the stratosphere with their shapeshifting beats and otherworldly grooves, the lightning-in-a-bottle track stays grounded in Thomas' free-flowing yet perfectly controlled vocal work - spotlighting the larger-than-life talent that recently won him the Best New Artist prize at the 2025 BET Awards and inspired global superstar Ty Dolla $ign to crown him "the new king" of R&B. Produced and mixed by Guy, "Deeper" fully matches the mind-bending intensity of infatuation, ultimately delivering an automatic hit of pure unfiltered bliss.

A formidable successor to "NO CAP," "Deeper" reaffirms Disclosure's knack for turning out-of-the-box collaboration into an unstoppable creative engine. Soon after premiering in August, "NO CAP" garnered widespread critical acclaim from Pitchfork, NYLON, The Needle Drop, and Consequence of Sound (who hailed it as "a high-energy floor-filler, featuring rapid-fire raps from .Paak") Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and more. Notching their tenth GRAMMY nomination with "NO CAP," Disclosure nabbed their first-ever GRAMMY nod with their boundary-shattering 2013 full-length debut Settle (a chart-topping breakout honored in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album), then repeated the feat with 2015's Caracal and 2020's ENERGY. The duo also went on to earn nominations for Record of the Year (for producing Khalid's "Talk") and for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for "My High" (featuring Amine and slowthai) and 2024's "Higher Than Ever Before," among other beloved songs.

Related Stories

Disclosure Tap Leon Thomas For 'Deeper' Single

Disclosure Team With Chris Lake For 'one2three' Feat Leven Kali

Disclosure Reveal North American Fall Tour Plans

Disclosure Team With Pa Salieu For 'King Steps'

News > Disclosure