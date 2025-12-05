Hilary Duff Expands Las Vegas Run

(KDC) Due to overwhelming demand, multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff announces an additional set of 2026 dates for her exclusive performances at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. In response to tremendous fan enthusiasm, Duff's "Live In Las Vegas" limited engagement will return to the intimate theater, May 22 - 24.
An early access pre-sale for fans will begin on Friday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. PT, followed by public on-sale at 3 p.m. PT. Tickets will be non-transferable and may not be exchanged. To gain entry to the venue, guests will be required to present a scannable ticket on their mobile device and/or e-mail confirmation along with the credit card that the ticket was purchased with. Tickets will be available for purchase at voltairelv.com.
Marking her first headlining concerts following the release of her sixth studio album, luck... or something on Feb. 20, Duff's special performances will feature fan favorites like "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean," along with new releases including "Mature." Duff's melodic pop style and unmistakable vocals will elevate the stunning venue, offering fans a one-of-a-kind experience for which the space is known.
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