LCD Soundsystem Launching Chicago Residency

(Nasty Little Man) LCD Soundsystem has announced its return to Chicago in the form of a 2026 residency that will take place March 5, 6, 7, and 8 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.
Tickets for all four shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com
Visit LCDSoundsystem.com for pre-sale details, updates re: support, DJ sets, after parties and further information.
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