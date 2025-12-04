LCD Soundsystem Launching Chicago Residency

(Nasty Little Man) LCD Soundsystem has announced its return to Chicago in the form of a 2026 residency that will take place March 5, 6, 7, and 8 at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

Tickets for all four shows will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com

Visit LCDSoundsystem.com for pre-sale details, updates re: support, DJ sets, after parties and further information.

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