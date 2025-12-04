Lil Baby Celebrated His Birthday With 'The Leaks'

(IC) Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) officially releases date his long-awaited project The Leaks. Crafted as a fan-first offering, The Leaks compiles full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years.

Spanning multiple eras of Baby's career - from his early rise to his current superstar run - the project serves as a special giveback to his day-one supporters for their unwavering loyalty. Rap heavyweights including Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and more accompany Baby on this 15-track effort, which also coincides with his 31st birthday on Wednesday. Happy Birthday Wham!

Ahead of The Leaks official release, Baby kicked off new series WHAM Wednesdays, and previewed the rollout with five new drops - "All on Me" featuring G Herbo," "Real Sh*t," "Otha Boy," "Try to Love," and "Middle of the Summer." To celebrate the release of The Leaks, Baby drops his newest visual for "Let's Do It" featuring Playboi Carti and Skooly, marking the first-time collaboration between the megastar rappers. The video finds Atlanta's brightest parked up against a fleet of luxury cars flaunting their cash amongst their cliques. The fun doesn't stop there, as Carti and Baby trade fiery raps about their come up, with Baby glamorizing his rags-to-riches story. "Mama couldn't afford cable / Now the big house with no neighbors," he spits.

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