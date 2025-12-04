Sienna Spiro Announces The Visitor Tour

(Capitol) Sienna Spiro announces "The Visitor Tour" - her inaugural headline tour of North America, launching March 5 at San Francisco's Cafe Du Nord and concluding March 17 at New York's Bowery Ballroom - with stops in between at iconic venues including The Great Hall in Toronto and the Troubadour in West Hollywood.

The forthcoming tour builds on the monumental success of SIENNA's heart-shattering October single, "Die On This Hill," which climbed to No. 9 on UK Official Singles Chart after racking up over 1 million streams within 24 hours of release - the stunning ballad about stubborn love has since amassed more than 55 million global streams and approaching 3 billion views across social media while SIENNA's music has amassed over 270 million streams worldwide. Part of that includes the spellbinding live performances Sienna's shared, including "Die On This Hill (Live from Warsaw)," recorded during her 6 night run opening for Sam Smith's historic "To Be Free: New York City" residency.

Last month, Sienna made her UK TV debut by bringing "Die On This Hill" to the iconic Later... with Jools Holland, but she'd already reached U.S. audiences at home, memorably performing the song on The TODAY Show. She was recently featured on the cover of NOTION, named Apple Music's Up Next UK artist for November, and landed on Vevo DSCVR's "Artists to Watch" list for 2026. Currently, SIENNA is starring in Gap's "Give Your Gift" holiday campaign performing a soulful reinterpretation of Miley Cyrus's "The Climb" backed by a multi-generational choir.

SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates

Mar 05 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Mar 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Mar 10 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

Mar 12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

Mar 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

Mar 14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Mar 17 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

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