(Capitol) Sienna Spiro announces "The Visitor Tour" - her inaugural headline tour of North America, launching March 5 at San Francisco's Cafe Du Nord and concluding March 17 at New York's Bowery Ballroom - with stops in between at iconic venues including The Great Hall in Toronto and the Troubadour in West Hollywood.
The forthcoming tour builds on the monumental success of SIENNA's heart-shattering October single, "Die On This Hill," which climbed to No. 9 on UK Official Singles Chart after racking up over 1 million streams within 24 hours of release - the stunning ballad about stubborn love has since amassed more than 55 million global streams and approaching 3 billion views across social media while SIENNA's music has amassed over 270 million streams worldwide. Part of that includes the spellbinding live performances Sienna's shared, including "Die On This Hill (Live from Warsaw)," recorded during her 6 night run opening for Sam Smith's historic "To Be Free: New York City" residency.
Last month, Sienna made her UK TV debut by bringing "Die On This Hill" to the iconic Later... with Jools Holland, but she'd already reached U.S. audiences at home, memorably performing the song on The TODAY Show. She was recently featured on the cover of NOTION, named Apple Music's Up Next UK artist for November, and landed on Vevo DSCVR's "Artists to Watch" list for 2026. Currently, SIENNA is starring in Gap's "Give Your Gift" holiday campaign performing a soulful reinterpretation of Miley Cyrus's "The Climb" backed by a multi-generational choir.
SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates
Mar 05 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
Mar 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Mar 09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Mar 10 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
Mar 12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
Mar 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Mar 14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Mar 17 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
Sienna Spiro Shares Trailer For Debut Album 'Visitor
Sienna Spiro Lands Three Songs On The Billboard Hot 100
Sam Smith Does Surprise Duet With Sienna Spiro
Watch Sienna Spiro's 'Die On This Hill' Video
Daughtry Announce 20 Years Unplugged US Tour- Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album- Welcome To Rockville 2027 Announced- Skillet- more
Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit Coming To Country Music Hall Of Fame- Blake Whiten 'Barely Gettin’ By' With New Ballad- Koe Wetzel- more
Janet Jackson Conquers Japan With Four Sold-Out Arenas And A Surprise No. 1 Hit- Watch Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Bring Your Love' Video- Harry Styles- more
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
Late Spring Gift Guide: Go Ahead, Treat Yourself!
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
Vans Warped Tour Announces Return To Washington DC In 2027
Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery Announce Collaborative Album 'The Roaring Waves'
LaMP ft. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger & Ray Paczkowski Announce Fall Tour
Bombus Remaster Their 2010 Self-Titled Debut
Tesla Release 'Never Alone' Video
Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother! (The Lyrics)
Guns N' Roses To Rock India This Fall
Sleeping With Sirens Announce North American Tour