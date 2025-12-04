The James Hunter Six Shares 'Here And Now' Video

(MPG) The James Hunter Six shares the dreamy new single "Here And Now," arguably the most beautiful tune on the band's new album Off The Fence, which releases on January 16 with Easy Eye Sound. A moving song written for his wife, Jessie Perez Huntsman, "Here And Now" showcases Hunter's ability to conjure up his own musical atmospherics as a guitar player, with his lilting, evocative fretwork recalling the great instrumentalists of the '60s.

James Hunter on the new single: "I first got talking to Jessie at a gig I was playing in New York. A year later she came to a show in Wilmington. We struck up a friendship, stayed in contact and had our first date in Jamaica, NY after I had played in New York with Van Morrison. She drove from her cousin's wedding in New Jersey to meet me, and we hung out for a couple of days before I had to fly home. She dropped me off at JFK, and I checked in while she looked for a parking spot. It took her a long time to find one, and the departure time was getting closer. With perfect timing, just as I was reluctantly making my way to the departure gate, she threw herself at me from behind in a frantic rugby tackle. We embraced, and I saw a tear in her eye. I told her I loved her, something I'd never done on a first date. And I've felt that way ever since. This song's about her."

British singer, songwriter and GRAMMY-nominated James Hunter has been a legendary fixture in the scene for over three decades, with MOJO dubbing him "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer." His eleventh studio album delivers another dose of timeless rhythm & soul, marking 40 years since his recording debut. Featuring twelve self-penned gems, each song is delivered with Hunter's customary blend of smooth vocal control coupled with heart-worn grit and wit. The band has already shared two singles, including the infectious blues blaster "A Sure Thing" and a rare duet with legendary Irish singer Van Morrison called "Ain't That A Trip."

Off The Fence is the perfect amalgam of everything great about Hunter's songwriting, delivery and outlook. The James Hunter Six features a group of masterful musicians including Myles Weeks (double bass), Rudy Albin Petschauer (drums), Andrew Kingslow (keyboards, percussion), Michael Buckley (baritone saxophone) and Drew Vanderwinckel (tenor saxophone).

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