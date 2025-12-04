Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel Share New Song 'In The Willows'

(BHM) Singer-songwriter-guitarists Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel are thrilled to release "In The Willows," the latest sampling off the pair's forthcoming album, Celestun, out January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.
"In The Willows" is a stark yet intricately arranged song offering a great depth of feeling and artistic invention. Ramsey and Broemel's juxtaposed guitar-playing styles and training align here and throughout the album to create rustic beauty and atmospheric power.
"In the Willows" is one of my favorite instrumental tracks on Celestun," says Ramsey. "The mood that Carl's playing added to the song captures me every time I hear it. I asked my daughter to name it for me and 'In the Willows' was the perfect title!"
Though conceived and begun in the most modern way possible, the album has the feel of a lost private stock classic, with songs akin to the work of iconic acoustic guitarists like Clarence White, John Fahey, Michael Hedges, Leo Kottke, Bert Jansch and John Renbourn.
"I've always wanted to make an instrumental album," says Ramsey. "I enjoy instrumental music as much as I enjoy music with lyrics. It's just a different path. There's moments in life that call for that kind of thing. I think instrumental music can take you places sometimes that lyrics can't." "Sometimes the guitars write the songs for you," Broemel says. "Just moving your hands around and letting things happen. It's hard to describe how to write an instrumental guitar piece. For me, it does seem to kind of come out of the guitar, more than out of my brain."
Much of the magic of Celestun can be attributed to the very different approaches the two guitarists take to their instrument. Celestun encapsulates the duo's singular camaraderie, merging My Morning Jacket guitarist Broemel's classically trained virtuosity with Ramsey's nimble fingerstyle picking to create a predominantly instrumental song cycle recorded almost entirely on acoustic guitars. Following the release of their album, the duo will embark on a 26-city tour in support of the new album. The Celestun tour will kick off on January 16 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and will make stops across the country.
TYLER RAMSEY / CARL BROEMEL - "CELUSTUN TOUR" DATES:
JANUARY 2026
16-17 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL - 30A Songwriters Festival
18 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic
20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
21 - Mobile, AL- Callaghan's Irish Social Pub
22-23 - New Orleans, LA- Folk Alliance International
25 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Music
26 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall
29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
30 - Portland, OR - Portland's Folk Festival
31 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
FEBRUARY 2026
2 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
7 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Deer Lodge
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
12 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger
13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE
18 - Westerly, RI - The UNITED Theatre
19 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall
20 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
22 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
24 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java
26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
27-28 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
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