Tyler Ramsey & My Morning Jacket's Carl Broemel Share New Song 'In The Willows'

(BHM) Singer-songwriter-guitarists Tyler Ramsey and Carl Broemel are thrilled to release "In The Willows," the latest sampling off the pair's forthcoming album, Celestun, out January 15, 2026, on their own Duo Quest Records via Tone Tree Music.

"In The Willows" is a stark yet intricately arranged song offering a great depth of feeling and artistic invention. Ramsey and Broemel's juxtaposed guitar-playing styles and training align here and throughout the album to create rustic beauty and atmospheric power.

"In the Willows" is one of my favorite instrumental tracks on Celestun," says Ramsey. "The mood that Carl's playing added to the song captures me every time I hear it. I asked my daughter to name it for me and 'In the Willows' was the perfect title!"

Though conceived and begun in the most modern way possible, the album has the feel of a lost private stock classic, with songs akin to the work of iconic acoustic guitarists like Clarence White, John Fahey, Michael Hedges, Leo Kottke, Bert Jansch and John Renbourn.

"I've always wanted to make an instrumental album," says Ramsey. "I enjoy instrumental music as much as I enjoy music with lyrics. It's just a different path. There's moments in life that call for that kind of thing. I think instrumental music can take you places sometimes that lyrics can't." "Sometimes the guitars write the songs for you," Broemel says. "Just moving your hands around and letting things happen. It's hard to describe how to write an instrumental guitar piece. For me, it does seem to kind of come out of the guitar, more than out of my brain."

Much of the magic of Celestun can be attributed to the very different approaches the two guitarists take to their instrument. Celestun encapsulates the duo's singular camaraderie, merging My Morning Jacket guitarist Broemel's classically trained virtuosity with Ramsey's nimble fingerstyle picking to create a predominantly instrumental song cycle recorded almost entirely on acoustic guitars. Following the release of their album, the duo will embark on a 26-city tour in support of the new album. The Celestun tour will kick off on January 16 at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and will make stops across the country.

TYLER RAMSEY / CARL BROEMEL - "CELUSTUN TOUR" DATES:

JANUARY 2026

16-17 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL - 30A Songwriters Festival

18 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic

20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

21 - Mobile, AL- Callaghan's Irish Social Pub

22-23 - New Orleans, LA- Folk Alliance International

25 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Music

26 - Boulder, CO - eTown Hall

29 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

30 - Portland, OR - Portland's Folk Festival

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

FEBRUARY 2026

2 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

7 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Deer Lodge

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

11 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

12 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

13 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

18 - Westerly, RI - The UNITED Theatre

19 - Albany, NY - Lark Hall

20 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

21 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

22 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

24 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

26 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

27-28 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

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