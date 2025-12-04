Watch Jaymin's 'HELP!' Video

(Warner) Seattle's rising R&B heartthrob Jaymin steps into the spotlight with the release of his electric, racy, and ultra-modern music video for "HELP!," out now via Warner Records.

Effortlessly cool and relentlessly romantic, Jaymin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting new voices reshaping R&B. With a tone that nods to Chris Brown's agility, Bryson Tiller's moody edge, and Mario's soft-boy charm, Jaymin brings something today's scene has been missing - a runway-ready superstar with a hypnotic falsetto and lyrics rooted in real, modern love.

The "HELP!" video delivers exactly that energy. Hot, vibrant, and racy, the visual opens with Jaymin pulling up in a head-turning limited-edition yellow sports car - a perfect match for the song's sensual tension and late-night adrenaline. The camera glides across his world like a lover tracing skin, capturing Jaymin behind the wheel, perched on the hood, and locked into a sultry exchange with his co-star. Every frame pulses with desire, anticipation, and that intoxicating push-and-pull that defines young romance.

Already, "HELP!" has been gaining organic traction across discovery platforms, where fans are gravitating toward its chantable hook, woozy production, and the effortless charm Jaymin radiates on-screen. Early listeners have been calling him "the next one," and clips from the video have begun circulating with growing momentum - a clear sign that his sound and look are clicking in real time.

The single follows the quiet groundswell Jaymin sparked earlier this year with "Something Real," which earned over a million preview views before its official release, and his breakout fan favorite "88." Each drop has strengthened the core of supporters finding him through algorithms, playlists, and shares - all pointing toward an undeniable ascent.

A former model for Nike and Adidas with roots in gospel and a lifelong ear for harmony, Jaymin blends style and soul with a confidence beyond his years. As he gears up for a loaded 2026 slate of new music, one thing is clear: R&B's next leading man has arrived, and he's not shy about setting the tone.

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