Blacklite District Shares 'Paper Towels' Video

(For The Win Media) Blacklite District, helmed by Kyle Pfeiffer, releases the new single, "Paper Towels." Premiering alongside a noir-inspired music video, "Paper Towels" reveals a new chapter for Pfeiffer: mature, introspective, and sonically evolved.

The track marks Pfeiffer's boldest transformation to date, blending raw lyricism with atmospheric instrumentation. "Paper Towels" draws on Pfeiffer's personal journey through adversity, illuminating the darkness with cinematic songwriting and honest emotion. Directed by Travis Boles, the epic music video's story-driven visuals amplify its haunting themes. The video premiered on YouTube and Vevo at 6pm EST yesterday and is already entered in film festivals nationwide. It is an official selection of the Miami Beach Film Festival.

BLACKLITE DISTRICT's career has been defined by innovation-fusing rock, hip-hop, EDM, and gaming culture to reach over 1 billion global streams. Hits like "With Me Now," "Just So You Know" and "Cold As Ice" have built a dedicated fanbase and set the stage for the project's new era. Pfeiffer's resilience shone in recent albums such as YOU CAN DO BETTER, culminating in major industry investment and a landmark partnership with Duetti in 2025.

His ongoing collaboration with Minecraft creator, Rainimator, continues with the release of the latest episode of his saga for "Fine Right Here" on November 14th to extreme fanfare!

The forthcoming album expands on these themes, offering more mature and reflective material shaped by recent life events. "Paper Towels" stands as both a reintroduction and an artistic statement, highlighting Pfeiffer's commitment to authenticity and community. As always, BLACKLITE DISTRICT remains dedicated to helping listeners feel seen, inspired, and understood.

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