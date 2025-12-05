Kylie Minogue Delivers 'Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)'

(Shore Fire) Kylie Minogue releases 'Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)', the special 10th anniversary edition of her much-loved Christmas album, out now via Warner Records. The album is a sparkling collection of timeless, glittering holiday songs that capture the warmth, fun and glamour of the festive season in unmistakable Kylie style.

The album brings together the very best of 'Kylie Christmas,' including the iconic 'Santa Baby', the classic 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' and fan favorite originals 'At Christmas' and '100 Degrees' (featuring Dannii Minogue). Kylie has also recorded four brand new tracks for the 2025 edition: 'Hot In December', 'This Time Of Year', 'Office Party' and the Amazon Music Original 'XMAS'.

The new single 'XMAS' is a feel-good party track pronounced X-M-A-S, the song has already captured the Christmas spirit across social media with fans recreating the immediately iconic dance. The single is available digitally exclusively via Amazon Music, and also on CD, 7 inch gold vinyl and 12 inch Zoetrope vinyl, available to pre-order on Amazon and via Kylie's official store.

Fans can see Kylie live this weekend as she headlines Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Sunday, bringing a touch of Kylie Christmas magic to the O2 Arena stage.

'Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)' is available now and comes in a range of formats, including limited edition vinyls in candy cane, transparent red and pink and white marble color-ways. The Amazon Exclusive vinyl edition is pressed on transparent green and includes the Amazon Music Original, 'XMAS.' Stream or purchase here

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