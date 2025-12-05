Sting Releases 'The Last Ship (Expanded Edition)'

(Interscope Capitol) Sting releases The Last Ship (Expanded Edition)-a newly expanded version of his acclaimed album, available now in digital, CD, and 2-disc vinyl formats. The release arrives as anticipation builds for the upcoming international stagings of The Last Ship, in which Sting will reprise his starring role of Jackie White. The new production will premiere next year in Amsterdam, Paris, Brisbane and at the famed Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

The expanded edition adds these five newly recorded tracks to the original 2013 deluxe album, with full track listing(s) included: Island of Souls (2025) - Shipyard (feat. Joe Caffrey, Brian Johnson, Jo Lawry) - Ship of State (feat. Renee Fleming) - If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor (feat. Frances McNamee) - O'Brien's Hymn

As a collection, these songs underscore the enduring power of The Last Ship's narrative and Sting's deeply personal connection to its themes of home, community, and resilience.

Inspired by the shipbuilding community of Sting's hometown of Wallsend in northeast England, The Last Ship explores a town's struggle with the collapse of its historic industry. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2014, earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, and has since been staged to widespread critical acclaim around the world.

"I literally grew up in the shadow of the yard," Sting says. "I dreamed of escaping-and I succeeded. But later I realized I had to give something back. THE LAST SHIP is my tribute to the people and the place that shaped me."

The expanded edition also features newly written liner notes by playwright Barney Norris, book writer for the 2026 production. Produced by Sting and Rob Mathes and mixed by Donal Hodgson and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Robert "Hitmixer" Orton, The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) is now available globally. Listen to The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) here.

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