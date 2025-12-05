The Game & DJ Drama Release Gangsta Grillz Mixtape: Every Movie Needs a Trailer

(BHM) Multi-platinum, two-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper The Game teams up with DJ Drama for his debut entry in the iconic Gangsta Grillz series. The 18-track mixtape, Every Movie Needs A Trailer, was crafted in just 48 hours alongside the powerhouse Grammy-nominated production duo Mike N Keys.

"I wanted to give fans fresh music this year while preparing for the release of Documentary 3, so I went in and knocked out these 19 tracks with Mike N Keys," says The Game. "Then we'll come out on top of the year with the album."

The Game recently announced the mixtape during appearances on Los Angeles radio shows Big Boy's Neighborhood and The Cruz Show, where he spoke on the current hip-hop scene, the importance of lyrics, family, legacy and the things he might have done differently throughout his career.

2025 has been a milestone for The Game, starting the year dedicating his time to support the firefighters during the historic LA Fires, celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his landmark debut album by embarking on his first international tour in over a decade with the 20th Anniversary Documentary Tour which brought his extensive catalog and signature West Coast sound to fans across the globe. In February, he was honored by the City of Compton for his contributions to the community during Black History Month. On December 13, he will serve as the Grand Marshall at the 70th annual Compton Christmas Parade.

Over the past two decades, The Game has solidified his place as one of hip-hop's most influential artists with eight albums debuting #1 on Billboard's Rap Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts including three #1 debuts on the Billboard 200. His catalog features iconic releases such as The Documentary, Doctor's Advocate, The R.E.D. Album, Jesus Piece, The Documentary 2 and his previous album Born 2 Rap. Beyond music, he has built a legacy of entrepreneurship and philanthropy, remaining deeply connected to the communities that shaped his journey. Stream the mixtape here

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