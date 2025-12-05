Watch GloRilla 'March' With New Video

(Interscope Capitol) Grammy-nominated rap powerhouse and CMG signee GloRilla returns with a major double-release, dropping two new singles - "MARCH" and "Special" - alongside a cinematic music video for "MARCH" directed by visionary filmmaker Troy Roscoe.

With "MARCH," GloRilla taps into the electricity of HBCU culture, blending her signature Memphis grit with marching-band swagger. The accompanying music video pays smooth homage to the 2002 classic Drumline, placing Big Glo at the center of a full-blown band battle.

Her second release, "Special," offers a more personal tone. The track centers on GloRilla telling her man to tell her she's special, and it goes further by spelling out exactly what makes her truly unique in her own words. It's confident, vulnerable, and unfiltered GloRilla, a reminder that affirmations hit differently when they're earned.

"MARCH" and "Special" arrive during a standout run for GloRilla. She is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards, including a historic nod in the Best Rap Album category. She becomes only the 13th woman ever nominated in the category, with just Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii having won the award in its nearly three-decade history.

Big Glo's momentum is also following a major cultural moment last week, when she delivered a dynamic halftime performance with Grambling State University's marching band at The Bayou Classic, sponsored by Adidas, previewing the energy she channels in her new singles.

As she continues her domination, GloRilla maintains her position as one of the most exciting names in hip-hop today, recently landing at No. 3 on Billboard's Hottest Female Rappers of 2025 list, following her No. 1 placement last year.

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