A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Announces Boogie Bash At Radio City Music Hall

(Atlantic) Global superstar and Diamond certified artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie announces a very special hometown concert, Boogie Bash, set for New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall on February 13, 2026.

The historic show will celebrate 10 years of A Boogie's legacy as he prepares to embark on his next chapter as the Artist. The first vinyl pressing of his debut album Artist will arrive on February 13, 2026.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the artist presale beginning Tuesday, December 9th at 10 AM ET. Local presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, December 10th at 10 AM ET.

The concert announcement arrives alongside his brand new single "Last Drink." The latest track follows A Boogie's acclaimed hit single, "Part of Me". Produced by Joshua Moreau, Abstrakt and Luca Beats, the soulful track - which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, "We Belong Together" - is joined by an official music video directed by filmmaker Kid Art (Nas, Meek Mill, French Montana).

"Part of Me" proved a worldwide hit upon its October release, entering Billboard's Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs as well as singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. A Boogie wraps up an incredible 2025 with a bang, celebrating eight new RIAA certifications - including six platinum and multiplatinum singles and two gold singles.

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