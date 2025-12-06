Sam Fender Releases Expanded 'People Watching' Album

(Interscope Capitol) Sam Fender is pleased to share the deluxe version of People Watching, his 2025 Mercury Prize-winning, chart-topping, critically acclaimed third album, released earlier this year via Capitol Records.

In addition to the four tracks that were originally featured on Sam's limited edition Record Store Day vinyl-only EP Me and The Dog, three new tracks are also featured alongside the previously shared "Talk To You (feat. Elton John)." The extra recordings also feature "Rein Me In (with Olivia Dean)" for its first physical release.

The deluxe version of People Watching is also released on CD and vinyl. Purchase the Deluxe album or stream via your favorite servie here.

The February 2025 release of People Watching was rapturously received, further cementing Sam Fender as one of Britain's most prominent recent success stories. Selling over 100,000 copies of the record in its first week in the UK alone, People Watching outsold the rest of the top 10 combined, becoming the fastest-selling album by a British solo artist since Spring 2022. Its release was followed by a slew of sold-out stadium dates last summer, including a performance at the London Stadium.

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