Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) Now Streaming

(Republic) Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) is available everywhere now. The album features the expansive, emotionally charged original score from Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, composed by Academy Award and GRAMMY nominee John Powell and GRAMMY and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, the legendary composer-lyricist of the Wicked stage musical.

Following last year's critically acclaimed Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score-recently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Instrumental Composition for "Train to Emerald City")-Powell and Schwartz return with a sweeping musical journey that underscores the epic conclusion of the untold story of the witches of Oz.

The score culminates in the breathtaking "A Wicked Good Finale," featuring Academy Award nominee and GRAMMYwinner Ariana Grande and three-time Academy Award nominee, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, capturing the powerful crescendo of this saga.

From the majestic orchestration of "Building a Golden Road" to the tension-filled motifs of "Cages, Chaos and Cake," Powell expands and reimagines Schwartz's original musical language, introducing new themes for Glinda and transforming familiar motifs such as "Defying Gravity" and "No Good Deed" to reflect the characters' evolving journeys.

Powell also brings new musical architecture to the world of Oz, including a haunting passacaglia motif for the Animals, an evocative musical symbol of their ongoing struggle and cyclical fate. Stream it here

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