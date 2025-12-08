ALINA Streaming 'catching lightning' EP

(Columbia Records) Rising singer/songwriter ALINA returns with her brand new catching lightning EP - a striking five-song collection that captures the raw electricity of emotional unraveling, renewal, and the fragile hope that flickers between the two. Out today, the EP threads together some of her most vulnerable songwriting yet, revealing an artist standing inside her own storm and learning to move with it.

In speaking about the EP, ALINA says: "When writing the songs for this project, I felt myself exploring new genres, new levels of vulnerability, and different versions of myself that I had been shying away from. This EP is the walls of my brain in music form. It's my diary with a guitar playing in the background. These songs together take me to a different world for a few minutes and make me feel like I might kinda have an idea of who I am for the first time, and that feels like a big deal. When I asked my mom what she thought I should call this project, her first instinct was to say "catching lightning". She said, "I just feel like that's what you are right now, is lightning in a bottle". This stuck with me, and I felt there was no other name fit but the name my mom had graced this project with."

Across the track list - "chain reaction," "bulletproof," "forever," "mercilessly," and "nothing i am" - ALINA traces the moment when inner tension becomes a spark, and a spark becomes a shift. Each song moves between confession and catharsis, pairing her silken vocals with understated production that lets every tremor, question, and realization rise to the surface.

"nothing i am," the EP's closing track, is its emotional breaking point - a stark confession of feeling perpetually shut down and never "enough." Over haunted production, ALINA unpacks the weight of someone else's negligence and moving through shadows that consume her. The lyric video mirrors the bruised emotions in the song as she delivers a quietly devastating performance of the track.

The release arrives on the heels of ALINA's recent run of nine U.S. shows supporting The Band Camino on their Never Always Tour, which wrapped with a packed performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The catching lightning EP explores devotion, volatility, and the quiet fear of not recognizing yourself - yet it's lit with the possibility of change. With this collection, ALINA steps fully into her next chapter - an era defined not by certainty, but by honesty, momentum, and the courage to stand in the dark long enough to see what illuminates. Stream it here

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