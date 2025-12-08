Colby O'Donis Returns With New Akon Collaboration 'Locked Up With You'

(BMA) Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Colby O'Donis - instantly recognizable as the voice behind Lady Gaga's Diamond-certified No. 1 smash "Just Dance" (1.6B+ Spotify streams) and his own 5× Platinum hit "What You Got" - is stepping back into the spotlight with a surge of momentum through his latest release, "Locked Up With You," via the newly re-energized Konvict Kulture. Reuniting with mentor and global icon Akon, with whom he previously delivered the 7× Platinum global smash "Beautiful," the track reignites one of R&B-Pop's most proven hitmaking partnerships.

Their chemistry has been unimpeachable since their very first collaboration: when Colby and Akon connected on "What You Got," the record shot to No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned Platinum certification, and stayed on the charts for 25 weeks - followed by the international success of Akon's "Beautiful" featuring Colby O'Donis & Kardinal Offishall, which climbed to No. 19 on the Hot 100 and became a worldwide hit.

Now, with "Locked Up With You," the pair builds on that same undeniable energy - blending Colby's smooth, soulful delivery with Akon's signature tone to create a modern Pop/R&B fusion crafted for both radio impact and streaming performance. Since its late-October 2025 debut, the track has ignited major momentum, amassing nearly a billion streams across platforms, 15M views on the acoustic visual, and over 9M views on the official video. As the first glimpse of O'Donis' new project - and with over 3B streams across Spotify and YouTube already to his name - anticipation for his return is accelerating fast.

O'Donis divulges, "The underlying message of 'Locked Up With You' is about deep connection. On one level, it's that ride-or-die love: being completely caught up in someone. On another, it reflects the professional creative bond Akon and I have always shared. When we hit the studio, the chemistry was instant, like no time had passed and I couldn't be prouder that it's with Akon."

He continues, "This time, it's coming from a deeper place. Now, every lyric, every melody, has intention behind it. The production has that signature 'Colby and Akon' vibe: smooth, melodic, and emotional, but it's matured. The message is simple: growth is powerful, and love is timeless. I want people to feel and see that evolution."

A naturally gifted vocalist and genre-blending creative, O'Donis has long fused pop, R&B, and dance with the smooth melodic instincts that first set him apart in the late 2000s. Born in Queens and raised between New York and Florida, he grew up immersed in Puerto Rican and Italian artistic influences, guided by a DJ father and a family who nurtured his early passion for performing. Trained from childhood in piano, guitar, and dance - with help from his sister who helped fund lessons - O'Donis quickly proved a prodigy, becoming the youngest recording artist ever signed to Motown at just 10 years old with "Mouse in the House" for the Stuart Little soundtrack.

O'Donis then honed his craft under the legendary production collective Full Force before landing opening slots for Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, and Brian McKnight - performances that sharpened his artistry and stage presence. A move to Los Angeles proved pivotal, leading to a defining partnership with Akon, who became both mentor and collaborator. Under KonLive/Interscope, O'Donis released his debut album Colby O, delivering the Platinum hit "What You Got" and lending his unmistakable vocals to global milestones like Lady Gaga's "Just Dance," one of the best-selling singles of all time.

In the years that followed, O'Donis continued to evolve, lending his songwriting and production talents to artists like Jordan Knight and Che'Nelle while expanding his own catalog with fan favorites such as "I Wanna Touch You," "Hold On," and early tracks from his long-anticipated Start Over project. He has also toured alongside music's biggest stars, including Rihanna, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Akon, Ne-Yo, and Britney Spears, further cementing his reputation as one of pop and R&B's most versatile voices.

Now, the success of "Locked Up With You" marks a commanding new chapter for Colby O'Donis - reuniting him with Akon and launching an ambitious next era under the revitalized Konvict Kulture banner. With more singles, major collaborations, visuals, festival dates, and an album announcement on the horizon, O'Donis is poised to reintroduce himself to a global audience, fueled by the passion, resilience, and unmistakable voice that first made him a breakout star.

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