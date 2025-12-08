Dave Announces North American Tour

(IC) Dave announces his North American tour in support of his new album The Boy Who Played the Harp. The chart-topping rapper will return to North America to perform his lauded discography at shows in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C, Toronto, New York, and more for the first time in almost four years.

Partner pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 9, at 9am local time through Thursday, December 11th, at 9am local time. Venue pre-sale begins Thursday, December 11, at 10am local time and runs until Friday, December 12, at 9am local time. Spotify pre-sale runs from December 11 at 1pm to Friday, December 12 at 9am local time. Public on-sale opens on Friday, December 12, at 10am local time.

Prior to the North American tour, Dave will embark on a major European arena tour in February and March 2026, marking his first headline tour since 2022. The 17 date arena run kicks off in Munich at Olympiahalle on February 2nd, continuing through Europe with dates in; Paris, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Dublin before landing in the UK for a national run beginning in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro on March 4th with further dates in Birmingham, Manchester and four sold out nights at the iconic O2 Arena in London giving fans across the UK an unforgettable opportunity to see him live in action. are on sale now here.

Across the album's 10 tracks, Dave teams up with a stellar lineup of collaborators, including GRAMMY award-winning artist Tems ("Raindance"), UK rap legend Kano ("Chapter 16"), and rising UK star Jim Legxacy ("No Weapons") - whose track "3x" featured Dave earlier this year. He also reunites with long-time collaborator James Blake ("History & Selfish"), who previously featured on "Both Sides of A Smile" from Dave's critically acclaimed, chart-topping sophomore album We're All Alone In This Together.

A seasoned producer, having honed his production talents since 2019's decade-defining, platinum-selling Psychodrama, Dave produces or co-produces 9 of the 10 tracks on this album, further highlighting his unmatched artistry and musical depth. Long-time fans are also treated to the third installment of his beloved fan-favourite birthday freestyles on "My 27th Birthday," which first began with "My 19th Birthday" on the Game Over EP.

The Boy Who Played the Harp marks the first release from Dave since 2023, when self-produced Central Cee collaboration "Sprinter" broke the record for the longest running #1 rap record in UK chart history, succeeding his 2022 single 'Starlight' which set the record for longest-running No.1 solo UK track, and the first UK No.1 by a sole writer and producer in 8 years. Just a few days after the album's release, Dave celebrated being the first British rapper to ever debut three albums at #1 in the UK charts and the second biggest ever opening week for a British album this year.

The record-breaking release of We're All Alone In This Together in July 2021 confirmed Dave as one of the most established artists of our time, with the biggest first week sales across all genres for 2 years at the time (74,000+) and the biggest UK Rap record in over a decade, achieving gold status within 3 weeks of release, and quickly becoming his second Platinum album.

Listen to The Boy Who Played the Harp above and find full touring details below.

Upcoming Live Dates

2/2/2026 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

2/4/2026 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

2/6/2026 - Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena

2/8/2026 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome

2/10/2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome SOLD OUT

2/13/2026 - Berline, Germany @ Uber Arena

2/15/2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

2/17/2026 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

3/2/2026 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena SOLD OUT

3/4/2026 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro SOLD OUT

3/6/2026 - London, UK @ The O2 SOLD OUT

3/7/2026 - London, UK @ The O2 SOLD OUT

3/10/2026 - London, UK @ The O2 SOLD OUT

3/11/2026 - London, UK @ The O2 SOLD OUT

3/13/2026 - Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

3/16/2026 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live SOLD OUT

3/17/2026 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live SOLD OUT

3/27/2026 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

3/28/2026 - Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena

3/31/2026 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/3/2026 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/7/2026 - Denver, CO @ Summit

4/10/2026 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

4/11/2026 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

4/14/2026 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

4/17/2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/18/2026 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

4/20/2026 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

4/23/2026 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

4/25/2026 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

4/27/2026 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/30/2026 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/1/2026 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Related Stories

Dave Koz Launching His Third Somma Cruise 'Jewels of the Adriatic'

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Has Strong Reaction To Idea Of Former Members On Farewell Tour

Soft Cell's Dave Ball Passes Away (2025 In Review)

Dave Mason Retired From Touring Due To Health Issues (2025 In Review)

News > Dave