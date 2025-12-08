GloRilla Delivers 'Special' Video

(Interscope Capitol) GloRilla unveils the bold and empowering new music video for "Special," directed by visionary filmmaker Troy Roscoe, arriving alongside the recent release of her new single "MARCH" and its high-energy, Drumline-inspired visual.

The "Special" video opens with GloRilla and a tightly synchronized crew of dancers delivering a striking routine that immediately sets the tone for the track's affirmational message. From there, the visual transports viewers into a locker room where multiple versions of GloRilla rap the song's unapologetic lyrics - a reflection of the many layers that make her who she is.

Throughout the video, Glo is celebrated on mock magazine covers, portrayed as both a star and a symbol, confidently embracing every facet of her identity. The visual then elevates into a dramatic showcase of strength and excellence, capturing Glo completing remarkable athletic feats, wearing multiple gold medals, and holding a torch, a powerful image of victory and self-definition.

"Special" itself blends vulnerability with grit, as GloRilla tells her man to tell her she's special while laying out exactly what makes her unique. It's one of her most personal records to date, rooted in truth, self-worth, and the power of affirmation.

The visual arrives alongside Glo's equally dynamic music video for "MARCH," also directed by Roscoe. In that cinematic clip, Glo taps into HBCU culture, transforming into a judge, a snare drummer, and a full-fledged drum major as she leads a marching band into an electrifying battle, a vibrant homage to the 2002 classic Drumline. Together, the "Special" and "MARCH" videos showcase GloRilla's versatility, vision, and star power.

These releases land during a landmark moment for Big Glo, who is currently nominated for three Grammy Awards, including a historic nod in Best Rap Album for GLORIOUS, making her only the 13th woman ever nominated in the category. She also scored two Best Rap Song nominations this year for "TGIF" and Tyler, The Creator's "Sticky," bringing her career total to six Grammy nominations.

Her cultural momentum continues following her standout halftime performance with Grambling State University's marching band at The Bayou Classic, sponsored by Adidas, and a recent placement at No. 3 on Billboard's Hottest Female Rappers of 2025 list.

With the release of "Special" and its powerful visual, GloRilla continues to solidify her role as one of the most dynamic, fearless, and influential young voices in hip-hop.

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