Goo Goo Dolls Tap Neon Trees For 2026 Summer Tour

(2b) Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will be taking their lauded live show back on the road in 2026 with an extensive run of U.S. tour dates with Neon Trees.
Kicking off on July 24, the summer tour includes performances at Minneapolis' Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Richmond's Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront, Milwaukee's BMO Pavilion, Cincinnati's Rose Music Center at The Heights, Pittsburgh's The Pavilion at Star Lake, Charleston's Credit One Stadium and more.
The band will also embark on a Las Vegas residency in May 2026, which features a five show run at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Last week, the band released the full performance audio from their transcendent live set at California's Stagecoach Music Festival.
Additionally, their striking Tiny Desk performance with NPR Music is out now. The four song set features performances of their global hit "Iris," 3x Platinum track "Slide," "Feel The Silence" and "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)," which appears on their new Summer Anthem EP. In conjunction, "Iris" hit #9 on Spotify's U.S. Daily Top Songs Chart and peaked at #9 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart, marking yet another chart position peak for the iconic track nearly 30 years after release.
GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE
December 31, 2025 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
February 20, 2026 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival 2026
March 19, 2026 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
March 20, 2026 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum
March 22, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
March 23, 2026 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 25, 2026 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
March 26, 2026 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
March 28, 2026 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
March 30, 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens
April 1, 2026 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
April 2, 2026 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
April 4, 2026 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
April 6, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
April 8, 2026 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 10, 2026 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
April 11, 2026 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
April 18, 2026 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn 2026
May 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 16, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 20, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 22, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
July 24, 2026 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort*
July 26, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
July 27, 2026 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*
July 29, 2026 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain Center Arena*
July 30, 2026 - Billings, MT - MetraPark*
August 1, 2026 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument*
August 3, 2026 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center*
August 4, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*
August 6, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*
August 8, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair*
August 9, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*
August 11, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater*
August 12, 2026 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*
August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*
August 18, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*
August 19, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre*
August 21, 2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*
August 24, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
August 25, 2026 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live*
August 27, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater*
August 29, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*
August 30, 2026 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*
September 1, 2026 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront*
September 3, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union*
September 5, 2026 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*
September 6, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*
*w/ support from Neon Trees
Goo Goo Dolls' Live From NPR's Tiny Desk Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Release
Goo Goo Dolls and Steve Aoki Reimagine 'Iris'
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Limited Edition 'Live From NPR's Tiny Desk' Vinyl
Goo Goo Dolls Tap Neon Trees For 2026 Summer Tour
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