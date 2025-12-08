SAILORR Performs 'SINCERITY' and 'BELLY' For DSCVR Artists to Watch

(BHM) Vevo released two live performances from Alt-R&B/Dreampop artist SAILORR for "SINCERITY" and "BELLY" for its "DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2026 campaign.

Now in its twelfth year, Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is a hand-picked, highly curated selection of global artists who Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream, and is sponsored by Boost Mobile, as a part of a wider campaign on Vevo in which select DSCVR performances integrate Boost Mobile Branding. Starting Wednesday, November 12th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2026, with each artist delivering two custom performances.

"There's a reason why she's Florida's finest! With her debut album, SAILORR has taken her artistry to the top of the R&B game thanks to an undeniable mix of edginess, authenticity and style. DSCVR Artists To Watch is committed to spotlighting artists who are shaping the future of music and SAILORR really is THAT girl." - Karina Alvarez, Senior Digital Marketing Manager

Born out of Vevo's taste-making DSCVR series, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space. Selected artists and bands receive invaluable exposure through Vevo's extensive global network, including promotional support, playlist placements, and editorial features that help accelerate their careers.

"Vevo's DSCVR program and annual Artists to Watch list is a critical part of our ongoing commitment and support to tomorrow's icons. Vevo offers emerging artists the critical opportunity to build, monetize, and promote their visual catalog, no matter their genre. From Ireland to Puerto Rico, the 2026 DSCVR Artists to Watch come from various corners of the world, representing many scenes and cultures," says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "Using a combination of art and science, data and gut, we can proudly advocate for this group of artists and their future success. Our biggest congratulations to the Class of 2026!"

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. ATW alumni are a long list of musical success stories, including Sam Smith (2014), James Bay (2015), Raye (2017), Billie Eilish (2018) Lewis Capaldi (2018), Remi Wolf (2021), Ice Spice (2023), Chappell Roan (2024) and more.

Vevo's 2026 DSCVR "Artists to Watch" are:

Aaron Rowe (Columbia Records)

aron! (Verve Records)

Alessi Rose (Capitol Records)

Audrey Hobert (RCA Records)

Bay Swag (UnitedMasters)

kwn (RCA Records)

LaBlackie (Universal Music Spain)

LeoStayTrill (0207 Def Jam)

Luz Gaggi (Sony Argentina)

RnBoi (Because Music)

ROA (UMLE)

Royel Otis (Capitol Records)

SAILORR (Bu Vision/10K Projects)

Sayf (Atlantic Records Italy / Warner Music Italy)

Sekou (EMI/Republic Records/NWS Music Group)

Sienna Spiro (Capitol Records)

Ty Myers (RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records)

Waylon Wyatt (Darkroom)

Zeddy Will (Power Moves, Inc./Vydia)

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