21 Savage Releasing 'What Happened To The Streets?' This Week

(Epic) GRAMMY award-winning and multi-platinum artist 21 Savage announces his upcoming album What Happened To The Streets?, releasing this Friday, December 12 and has shared a trailer.

The cover art is an original painting and collectors item from British-Nigerian designer and artist Slawn, directly inspired by Kerry James Marshall's "A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self."

The cover art was the lead inspiration for the viral Slawn 20-foot art moving installation featuring 21 Savage's face that took over Miami's Art Basel. The installation traveled to various art fairs, galleries and museums before resting at Booby Trap On the River, one of Miami's iconic strip clubs, yet another one of 21 Savage's unique allusions to the release of a new album, which he's become known for throughout his career.

Most of the renowned British-Nigerian designer and artist Slawn works include spray paint, large-scale pop art canvases, graffiti, caricatures and murals. In 2023, Slawn became the youngest person to design the Britannia statuette for the annual BRIT Awards.

The 21 Savage x Slawn piece debuted at Andrew Salomon Gallery, then made appearances at PRIZM, SCOPE, UNTITLED ART, NADA, CONTEXT, Design Miami, Satellite Art Show and Rubell Museum as it traversed through Basel, prompting headlines and curious social media conversation. Pre-save the album here

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