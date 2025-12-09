Burna Boy Shares 'Love' Video

(Atlantic) Burna Boy reveals the official music video for his GRAMMY nominated single "Love". The visual was directed by Burna Boy's sister and COO of his Spaceship Collective, Ronami Ogulu. Earlier this week, the superstar delivered an electrifying medley of "Love" and "Update" from his eighth studio album No Sign of Weakness on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Burna Boy recently made history once again with his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, earning a nomination at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards for Best Global Music Album, marking him as the first Nigerian artist to ever receive five career GRAMMY Award nominations in album categories. Burna Boy also received a Best African Music Performance nomination for "Love," bringing his career total nominations to 13 over seven consecutive years.

No Sign Of Weakness is available now via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records HERE. Bold, introspective and creatively fearless, the 16-track album sees Burna Boy unpacking the many layers of himself, revealing different versions that move through power, prayer, love, affirmation, and pure, unfiltered flex to show a deeper kind of strength, one that lives beyond image, noise, or validation. Among the many highlights of No Sign of Weakness include collaborations with Mick Jagger and Stromae, along with such scintillating hit singles as "Change Your Mind" feat. Shaboozey, "TaTaTa" feat. Travis Scott, the romantic, reggae-favored "Sweet Love," the anthemic "Update," and the triumphant fan-favorite, "Bundle By Bundle."

Burna Boy is currently celebrating No Sign Of Weakness and his milestone 2026 GRAMMY Award nominations with the No Sign Of Weakness Tour, an epic North American headline run that will see him performing on a special 360-degree stage.

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