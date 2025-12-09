.

Burna Boy Shares 'Love' Video

By Atlantic | Published: December 09, 2025
Burna Boy Shares 'Love' Video

(Atlantic) Burna Boy reveals the official music video for his GRAMMY nominated single "Love". The visual was directed by Burna Boy's sister and COO of his Spaceship Collective, Ronami Ogulu. Earlier this week, the superstar delivered an electrifying medley of "Love" and "Update" from his eighth studio album No Sign of Weakness on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Burna Boy recently made history once again with his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, earning a nomination at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards for Best Global Music Album, marking him as the first Nigerian artist to ever receive five career GRAMMY Award nominations in album categories. Burna Boy also received a Best African Music Performance nomination for "Love," bringing his career total nominations to 13 over seven consecutive years.

No Sign Of Weakness is available now via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records HERE. Bold, introspective and creatively fearless, the 16-track album sees Burna Boy unpacking the many layers of himself, revealing different versions that move through power, prayer, love, affirmation, and pure, unfiltered flex to show a deeper kind of strength, one that lives beyond image, noise, or validation. Among the many highlights of No Sign of Weakness include collaborations with Mick Jagger and Stromae, along with such scintillating hit singles as "Change Your Mind" feat. Shaboozey, "TaTaTa" feat. Travis Scott, the romantic, reggae-favored "Sweet Love," the anthemic "Update," and the triumphant fan-favorite, "Bundle By Bundle."

Burna Boy is currently celebrating No Sign Of Weakness and his milestone 2026 GRAMMY Award nominations with the No Sign Of Weakness Tour, an epic North American headline run that will see him performing on a special 360-degree stage.

Related Stories
Burna Boy Shares 'Love' Video

Burna Boy And Travis Scott Share 'TaTaTa' Video

Burna Boy Delivers 'City Boys' Video

Burna Boy Streams New Album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy Joined By 21 Savage For 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' Visual

News > Burna Boy

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin- Charlie Benante Forced Off The Road By Injury- Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album- more

Day In Country

Eric Church Joins Kenny Chesney At Kick Off Of His 2nd Sphere Las Vegas Residency- Cole Swindell's 'Girl Dad' Video- Keith Urban Talks New 'Yacht Rock' Album- more

Day In Pop

Skilla Baby Taps Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller For 'Face Card'- Ken Carson Announces New Album 'xperiment'- Hear honestav's New Album 'Sweet American Boy'- more

Reviews

More Father's Day Gift Ideas

Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Father's Day Gift Guide

Latest News

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin

Charlie Benante (Anthrax/Pantera) Forced Off The Road By Injury

Deep Purple Going Back To Their Roots With New Album 'Splat!'

Skunk Anansie Deliver Remixed 'Meltdown'

Former Candlebox Guitarist Brian Quinn Releases 'Until Fall' Video

Behemoth Deliver 'I, Scylptor' Video

Hear John Sykes Posthumous Single 'Believe in Yourself'

King Crimson Offshoot Tu-Ner Announce Live Album and Summer Tour Dates