MarcLo Returns With 'Marvel' Video

(BMC) Marcus "MarcLo" Lomax returns with the entrancing new music video for his recently released single "Marvel", arriving today. The visual captures MarcLo in a performance forward light, both classic and contemporary, spotlighting the musicianship that has quietly propelled him into rooms with some of the biggest names in music, including Teddy Swims, Zedd, Dua Lipa, Lil Wayne, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Elmiene.

The video, directed by Aaron Katter, opens in a dimly lit, atmospheric room as MarcLo moves fluidly between guitar and keys, immediately establishing a sense of intimacy and artistic clarity. As he sits at the piano, a dancer glides across a raised stone or crystallized platform, illuminated by prism-like reflections. Her movements echo the song's sensual pull as MarcLo watches in quiet awe literally marveling at her presence bringing the song's defining lyric to life: "Keep dancing, let me marvel at you... I'm in awe."

Visually, the film channels the timeless elegance of nostalgic R&B, drawing on the lineage of performers such as Maxwell, D'Angelo, and Musiq Soulchild, while aligning seamlessly with today's renewed focus on technical musicianship and live instrumentation. The video places MarcLo directly in the conversation alongside artists like Leon Thomas, Ty Dolla $ign, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Lucky Daye, and Jacob Collier, all of whom are championing a return to artistry and multi-instrumentalist performance in modern R&B and pop.

While MarcLo's pen and production have long shaped global pop and R&B from behind the scenes, "Marvel" marks a deliberate shift. This video positions him not just as a songwriter or producer, but as an artist fully stepping into his own visual and sonic identity. Intimate, intentional, and steeped in craft, the "Marvel" visual elevates MarcLo and solidifies his place among the next wave of artists redefining contemporary musicianship.

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