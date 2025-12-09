Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Reaches Highest Peak On Billboard Charts

(High Rise) WHAM!'s timeless holiday classic "Last Christmas" continues its extraordinary four-decade run, soaring to Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and Billboard Holiday 100 this week, its highest U.S. chart position ever.

41 years after its release, the song proves more unstoppable than ever, notably reaching nine times RIAA Platinum this week and reaffirming its place among the most beloved and enduring holiday songs of all time.

"We are delighted that Wham!'s iconic "Last Christmas" has reached a new all-time high at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a testament to a brilliant song and timeless record that embodies the very sound of Christmas and continues to resonate with audiences while captivating new listeners around the world, more than forty years after it was first released. Thank you to everyone who keeps this song at the very heart of Christmas." - George Michael Entertainment.

"I'm delighted to learn that WHAM!'s perennial Christmas favorite 'Last Christmas' has secured the Billboard No. 2 spot this week." adds Andrew Ridgeley. "Since its release over 40 years ago, Last Christmas has established itself worldwide as one of the most cherished Christmas classics, beloved by all generations. It's an amazing testament to the special place the song occupies in so many hearts and one that its composer George Michael would have been immensely proud of. Thank you everyone who has embraced the song as a little piece of their own Merry Christmas."

Originally released by WHAM! back in December 1984, the six-time multi-platinum classic peaked at number one in 16 countries upon its release and is officially the fourth highest-selling single of all time in the UK where it claimed the number one spot multiple times over the last four decades and has amassed an incredible five billion combined streams. Now, 41 years on, the song has woven itself into the very fabric of the holiday season.

The milestone arrives as global celebrations continue after the track's massive 40th anniversary, including last season's release of the Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP, featuring all original versions plus a previously unreleased live performance by George Michael, and the debut of WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped, now streaming on Netflix.

"Last Christmas" continues to resonate across generations, finding new life each holiday season and cementing WHAM!'s legacy as icons of the Christmas canon. Stream here

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