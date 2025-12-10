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Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Trailer Released

By High Rise | Published: December 10, 2025
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour Trailer Released

(High Rise) A trailer for the forthcoming movie "Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D)" has been released. The film will be in theatres, Dolby Cinema, Reald 3D And Premium Large Formats on March 20, 2026

Captured during her sold-out world tour, Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D) brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation.

Presented in immersive 3D, the film is directed by Academy Award winners James Cameron and Billie Eilish. or the next 72 hours, you can sign up for early access to buy tickets to Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D) here Watch the trailer

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