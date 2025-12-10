Bilmuri - Kinda Hard Tour Announced

(Columbia) Genre-blurring alt disruptor Bilmuri announces the BILMURI - KINDA HARD TOUR, his brand-new headline run for 2026. Promoted by Live Nation, the 18-city tour kicks off on April 17 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO, making stops across Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Boston, and more before wrapping up on May 17 at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA.
Earlier this month, Bilmuri released his latest single "HARD2TELL," available now via Columbia Records alongside a high-adrenaline official music video filmed in Columbus, OH.
Directed by longtime collaborator Ned Ingalls, the visual channels gritty Fast & Furious-style energy through fan-driven drift cars and explosive action sequences. Bilmuri is currently supporting Bad Omens on their EU/UK tour through December 13, closing in Amsterdam.
With momentum building worldwide and more new music expected in 2026, the KINDA HARD TOUR marks his biggest headline moment yet.
BILMURI: KINDA HARD TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Apr 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Mon Apr 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Tue Apr 21 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Fri Apr 24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sat Apr 25 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
Sun Apr 26 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Tue Apr 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Thu Apr 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Fri May 01 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat May 02 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Sun May 03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Tue May 05 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu May 07 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri May 08 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater
Mon May 11 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
Tue May 12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Wed May 13 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle*
Fri May 15 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sat May 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Sun May 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
San Jul 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest
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