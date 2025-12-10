Josh Levi Plots The Hydraulic Tour 2026

(Atlantic) Josh Levi has announced his eagerly awaited Hydraulic Tour 2026. The North American headline run gets underway February 18, 2026 at Chicago, IL's Subterranean and then travels into mid-March.

Highlights include a very special homecoming show at Houston, TX's The Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston on March 4, as well as performances at such historic venues as Washington, DC's Union Stage (February 27) and Los Angeles, CA's Troubadour (March 8).

Artist Presales for all HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026 headline dates begin Wednesday, December 10 at 10am (local). General on-sales start Thursday, December 11 at 10am (local).

The HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026 celebrates the recent arrival of Levi's debut studio album, HYDRAULIC, available now via Raedio/Atlantic Records. The 15-track project features guest appearances from BEAM and FLO alongside production from multiplatinum hitmakers London On Da Track, MNEK, Poo Bear, Troy Taylor, Camper, Deputy, Koshy and more. The album includes such favorites as the hypnotic "FEEL THE BA$$ (Prelude)," featuring BEAM, the evocative slow jam "HOLD ON," the pulsing duet, "CRASH OUT" featuring FLO," and the high energy hit, "DON'T GO," the latter of which interpolates the Destiny's Child classic "No, No, No" and is joined by an official music video - directed by London-based filmmaker Ben Cole with choreography by the renowned Sean Bankhead. In addition, electrifying performances of "DON'T GO" and "I CAN'T GO OUTSIDE" captured live from Vevo Studios.

HYDRAULIC was met with instant acclaim from such outlets as Billboard, which raved, "HYDRAULIC isn't merely a debut LP; it's the progeny of one of Gen Z's most well-studied R&B students." EARMILK declared "Josh Levi brings a new R&B style in this album, while still combining past R&B influences in history."

Named by PEOPLE among "The 25 Emerging Musical Artists You Should Add to Your Playlist" as well as by EBONY as one of "9 Artists That Need Your Attention," Levi spent 2024 winning over audiences with an array of show-stealing live appearances, including a festival debut performance at Dallas, TX's TwoGether Land. 2025 saw him ascend even higher, with Spotify declaring him among the year's "Artists To Watch" and as special guest on R&B supergroup FLO's Access All Areas Tour. This summer, Billboard named Josh as their "R&B Rookie of the Month" for July. With all that powerful energy at his back, Josh Levi now pushes to even greater heights with his full-length debut album, HYDRAULIC, rising to the vanguard of modern R&B with his dynamic vocals, soulful spirit, and captivating breadth of experience.

JOSH LEVI

HYDRAULIC TOUR 2026

February 18 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

February 23 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

February 25 - New York, NY - Racket

February 27 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

February 28 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater (Tap Room)

March 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

March 4 - Houston, TX - The Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues Houston

March 5 - Dallas, TX - The Cambridge Room @ House of Blues Dallas

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 11 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

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