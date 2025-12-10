Sienna Spiro Expands The Visitor Tour After Almost Instant Sell Out

(Capitol) Today, after tickets to Sienna Spiro's entire "The Visitor Tour" sold out within seconds last week, the London-based singer/songwriter and powerhouse performer is announcing additional U.S. dates as part of her inaugural headline tour of North America.

The highly anticipated run will now include two stops at West Hollywood's Troubadour (March 3 and 6) as well as back-to-back nights at New York's Bowery Ballroom (March 17 and 18). In between, SIENNA will perform at other iconic venues including San Francisco's Cafe Du Nord and Toronto's The Great Hall before taking "The Visitor Tour" to the UK and Europe.

SIENNA was also recently shortlisted for the BRIT Awards' highly esteemed Critics' Choice for 2026 award. Widely seen as a barometer for the next generation of world-beating British talent, the honor's previous winners and nominees include Adele, Dua Lipa, James Blake, Lewis Capaldi, and Sam Smith, among others who went on to achieve incredible success. SIENNA recently spoke to BBC Radio 1 about the prestigious honor and her phenomenal year in the spotlight.

"The Visitor Tour" builds on the monumental success of SIENNA's heart-shattering October single, "Die On This Hill," which climbed to No. 9 on UK Official Singles Chart after racking up over 1 million streams within 24 hours of release - the stunning ballad about stubborn love has since amassed more than 55 million global streams and is approaching 3 billion views across social media, while SIENNA's music overall has amassed over 270 million streams worldwide. Part of that explosion includes the spellbinding live performances that SIENNA's shared, including "Die On This Hill (Live from Warsaw)," recorded during her six-night run opening for Sam Smith's historic "To Be Free: New York City" residency.

Last month, SIENNA made her UK TV debut by bringing "Die On This Hill" to the iconic Later... with Jools Holland, but she'd already reached U.S. audiences at home, memorably performing the song on The TODAY Show. She was also recently featured on the cover of NOTION, named Apple Music's Up Next UK artist for November, and landed on Vevo DSCVR's "Artists to Watch" list for 2026. Currently, SIENNA is starring in Gap's "Give Your Gift" holiday campaign performing a soulful reinterpretation of Miley Cyrus's "The Climb" backed by a multi-generational choir.

SIENNA SPIRO North America Tour Dates

Mar 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mar 05 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord [SOLD OUT]

Mar 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour [SOLD OUT]

Mar 09 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 10 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 12 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis [SOLD OUT]

Mar 13 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry [SOLD OUT]

Mar 14 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall [SOLD OUT]

Mar 17 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom [SOLD OUT]

Mar 18 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

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