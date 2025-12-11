BENEE Shares 'Princess' Video

(Republic) Fresh off the release of her sophomore album, Ur an Angel I'm Just Particles, multi-platinum alt-pop visionary BENEE unveils the official music video for her latest single "Princess" with PinkPantheress.

Built around a bright pink bouncy castle set out in wide, deserted plains with only BENEE and a horse in sight, the "Princess" video pairs her offbeat charm with striking, playful visuals. As day shifts into night, BENEE invites viewers into her "princess" universe, stepping inside the castle to reveal a silver-lit, euphoric rave atmosphere filled with dancing and vibrant energy.

The video features special appearances by various it girls, including Paeka, Zoi Lerma, Cailin Russo, Amelia Moore, almondmilkhunni, CHITRA, and many more. It's a vivid extension of the song's spirit: unexpected, inviting, and unmistakably BENEE.

Written and recorded over the past three years, Ur an Angel I'm Just Particles features BENEE's signature blend of creative storytelling with unique and vulnerable lyricism set to genre-bending sounds and production. The songs trace her journey of making sense of the world through music, as she absorbs the chaos and confusion of everyday life and molds it into addictive alternative pop. The album has been met with praise from press and fans alike, with Ones To Watch applauding it as "adventurous, unbothered by convention, but still grounded with pop familiarity," and Atwood Magazine proclaiming, "Ur an Angel I'm Just Particles is a self-built universe stitched from science, spirituality, and spiraling emotion, charting her evolution from viral wunderkind to restless, world-building auteur." FLOOD Magazine praised the record as "glistening alt-pop...an optimistic outlook of where pop music is headed in the future"

Up next, BENEE will embark on her 2026 headline North American run, dubbed the "Particles Tour." Beginning on February 27th at Sacramento's Goldfield Trading Post, the "Particles Tour" runs through April and includes shows at San Francisco's The Fillmore, Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre, Chicago's Metro, Toronto's The Concert Hall, Boston's Paradise Rock Club, New York's Irving Plaza, Nashville's The Basement East, Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre, and more. See the full routing below; tickets are available for purchase HERE. The "Particles Tour" marks BENEE's return to the road after supporting Tate McRae on the "Miss Possessive Tour" across Europe and the UK this past summer.

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