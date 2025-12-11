Daisy Grenade Take On The Wicked Duet 'For Good'

(Atlantic) Acclaimed alt-pop duo Daisy Grenade wrap up what has proven to be an eventful 2025 with today's premiere of their new spin on the iconic Wicked duet, "For Good," available everywhere now via DCD2/Fueled By Ramen.
"Surprise! This is Daisy Grenade's twist on the classic musical theater duet 'For Good' from Wicked," says the duo. "We come from musical theater backgrounds, and thought it's time to go back to our roots while staying true to our musical style. Arranged simply for guitar, drums, and bass, this new take offers what we do best, alt-rock with a touch of Broadway! This features our vocals in a totally new way, and we can't wait for the world to hear it."
"For Good" officially made its debut last night at "Daisy Grenade Does Whatever the F*ck They Want," a sold-out hometown holiday spectacular at NYC's Joe's Pub that saw the duo joined by an array of special guests, including Adam Kantor, Cassadee Pope, and Katerina McCrimmon. The cover continues a seemingly non-stop hot streak of singles from Daisy Grenade that includes this fall's arrival of their most emotionally charged offering thus far, "Good Luck (Wish You Hell)," available everywhere HERE. Produced by 2x GRAMMY Award-nominee WZRD BLD (Twenty One Pilots, Lil Peep, Bailey Zimmerman), the evocative power ballad was met favorably by fans and press alike, with Melodic Magazine raving, "The track showcases the full extent of (Daisy Grenade's) dynamic range as vocalists like never before."
"Good Luck (Wish You Hell)" was preceded by the infectious summer anthem, "Don't Sweat It," produced by Andrew Goldstein (Blink-182, Addison Rae, Renee Rapp).
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