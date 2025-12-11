George Michael's 'Faith' Set For Special Limited Edition Reissues

(High Rise) Few albums have defined an era and redefined a generation of pop music quite like FAITH, George Michael's groundbreaking 1987 debut solo album. Nearly four decades later, its influence continues to resonate across music, fashion, and culture, an enduring testament to the artistry, courage, and creative vision of one of the world's most beloved and successful performers.

To celebrate its continued impact and influence, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music have announced that on 20th February 2026, multiple limited-edition FAITH vinyl variants will be available on Red + Black Marble vinyl, Picture Disc as well as 1LP and 2LP black vinyl plus audio Blu-Ray. More than a decade since FAITH has been available to purchase in vinyl anywhere in the world, today's announcement marks an exciting new era for any avid vinyl collector and George Michael fan. Pre-order here.

Written, arranged, produced, and performed almost entirely by George Michael, FAITH marked the emergence of a new type of pop icon, an artist capable of blending soul, R&B, and rock into a sleek, emotionally charged, and deeply personal sound. The album catapulted the then 24-year-old artist to global superstardom, outselling Michael Jackson, Madonna and Prince, and earning him a GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year, three American Music Awards and a record-breaking run of four U.S. No. 1 singles, including "Faith," "Father Figure," "One More Try," and "Monkey." All of which makes George the only British male solo artist ever to achieve four U.S. number-one singles from a single album on the Billboard Hot 100, a record that remains unmatched.

FAITH has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, topping charts in over 10 countries, and cementing George Michael as one of the best-selling British solo artists of all time. Emerging as a defining anthem of its era, its title track with its instantly recognizable guitar riff and iconic leather-jacket-clad video became a cultural touchstone of the late '80s, inspiring countless artists and defining the MTV generation.

Beyond its commercial triumphs, FAITH was a bold artistic statement. It showcased George Michael's exceptional songwriting, vocal prowess, and meticulous production; a creative tour de force that challenged genre boundaries and redefined what a pop album could be. From the sensual introspection of "Father Figure" to the gospel-tinged power of "One More Try," every track remains a masterclass in emotion and craftsmanship.

As the world continues to rediscover George Michael's genius, FAITH stands as a monument to his brilliance, a timeless reminder that true artistry transcends decades. Today, its spirit lives on in the voices of artists inspired by his honesty, style, and unwavering individuality.

Made with care and respect for the planet: At every step in the process, aiming to minimise the environmental impact through sourcing sustainable materials and using environmentally responsible manufacturing methods, the vinyl was pressed on Biovinyl, a bio-based PVC derived from renewable sources instead of traditional petroleum-based materials. The packaging was manufactured using a combination of FSC-certified paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forests, and the artwork was printed using vegetable-based inks. The outer polybag is designed to stay with the album to protect it for eternity instead of disposing of it after the record is opened for the first time.

This album was manufactured at Optimal Media in Germany. For every album pressed, a contribution is made to their regional nature conservation project at Nature Park Nossentiner/Schwinzer Heide to support tree planting, forest maintenance and management. Optimal commits to resource conservation throughout its production process, minimizes production waste to achieve 100% waste recycling within the company, and sources 65% of electricity from renewable sources.

The CD disc is made with 90% recycled polycarbonate and packaged in FSC-certified materials from sustainably managed forests, and the artwork was printed using vegetable-based inks. Manufactured at Sonopress who commit to ensuring their production processes are environmentally sound and aim to minimize energy consumption using combined heat and power in their production process to emit 52% less CO2 compared to traditional energy consumption in Germany.

Related Stories

George Michael's 'Faith' Set For Special Limited Edition Reissues

George Michael Nominated For Ivor Novello Award

Wham's Last Christmas 40th Anniversary EP Arrives

WHAM! 'Last Christmas 40th Anniversary' EP Coming

News > George Michael