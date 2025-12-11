Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sleigh Bells, Yola And More To Guest On Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Season 2

(Shore Fire) Apple TV has announced that the second season of the Emmy-nominated "Yo Gabba GabbaLand!" will feature an incredible all-star mix of acclaimed and Grammy winning artists including Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Yola, Still Woozy, Silversun Pickups, Chicano Batman, The Aquabats! and Hemlocke Springs.
The second season of the show premieres Friday, January 30th, 2026. Viewers will also hear fresh jingles from Freedom Fry, Turnpike Troubadours, Ginger Root, CHVRCHES, King Tuff, Mates of State, Hatchie, Sylvan Esso and Chai.
In addition, the new season features returning fan favorites and new guest stars including Billy Eichner ("Bros"), Tiffany Haddish ("Girls Trip"), David Arquette ("Scream"), Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso"), Jaime Camil ("Jane the Virgin") and more.
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