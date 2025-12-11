Tourist Announces North American Leg Of The Invisible Tour 2026

(Atlantic) GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Tourist is celebrating the release of his mesmerizing new album, Music Is Invisible, with an eagerly awaited North American headline tour.
The Invisible Tour 2026 begins April 17 at New York City's historic Webster Hall and then makes stops in Austin, Chicago, Denver, Montreal, and Toronto through June.
Fans can expect an immersive live DJ experience that echoes the atmospheric and expansive sound of Music Is Invisible, offering a very special opportunity to experience the full record in a live/club format.
Tourist's sixth studio album, Music Is Invisible, is available everywhere now via Queens Road Music / AndRECORDS / Atlantic Records. The 10-track collection marks a bold leap into an unexplored sonic landscape, reflecting the UK-based artist's most luminous and emotionally charged work to date. Across the project, Tourist embraces an energized, trance-inspired direction highlighted on such spellbinding new tracks as "Invisible" (featuring acclaimed ambient composer Julianna Barwick), "In Unison," the epic "Veil" (sampling Grimes's "So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth"), "Embrace," and "Outside."
"I love to tell melodic stories, and trance is all about melodic stories," says Tourist. "The root of this album was my instinct as a musician. I've discovered an older sense of myself by making this body of work."
FEBRUARY
22 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
27 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
MARCH
5 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
7 - Berlin, Germany - Säälchen
8 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
APRIL
17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
23 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk: Outdoor
24 - Chicago, IL - Metro
25 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
JUNE
11-16 - Dhermi, Albania - Anjunadeep Explorations *
25 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
26 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
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