21 Savage Delivers 'What Happened to the Streets?'

(Epic) 21 Savage continues to solidify his case as one of the preeminent Hip Hop stars of his generation with the release of his fourth solo studio album, What Happened to the Streets?, the 14-track opus featuring guest contributions from Drake, Lil Baby, Young Nudy and more.

The new set, announced on Monday via a world-stopping album trailer, includes production from Metro Boomin, with whom 21 Savage formed the GRAMMY-winning 'Savage Mode' tandem, as well as Southside, Spiff Sinatra, COUPE, the legendary Zaytoven and more.

21 Savage took yet another unique approach to marketing his new album, allowing 2025 Art Basel to serve as a backdrop to his latest artistic venture: a creative partnership SLAWN, the world-renowned British-Nigerian visual artist.

Together with Savage, SLAWN designed four one-of-a-kind album covers to accentuate the release of What Happened to the Streets? And toured them throughout Miami during Basel, making scene-stealing stops at PRIZM and SCOPE. The four covers are also set to serve as collectors items; each cover was printed as a vinyl, and 2,100 of each edition is available for fans to purchase here.

21 Savage, coming off consecutive chart-topping debuts atop the Billboard 200, delivers his fourth solo album. What Happened to the Streets? is available now. Stream it here.

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