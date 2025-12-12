(Epic) 21 Savage continues to solidify his case as one of the preeminent Hip Hop stars of his generation with the release of his fourth solo studio album, What Happened to the Streets?, the 14-track opus featuring guest contributions from Drake, Lil Baby, Young Nudy and more.
The new set, announced on Monday via a world-stopping album trailer, includes production from Metro Boomin, with whom 21 Savage formed the GRAMMY-winning 'Savage Mode' tandem, as well as Southside, Spiff Sinatra, COUPE, the legendary Zaytoven and more.
21 Savage took yet another unique approach to marketing his new album, allowing 2025 Art Basel to serve as a backdrop to his latest artistic venture: a creative partnership SLAWN, the world-renowned British-Nigerian visual artist.
Together with Savage, SLAWN designed four one-of-a-kind album covers to accentuate the release of What Happened to the Streets? And toured them throughout Miami during Basel, making scene-stealing stops at PRIZM and SCOPE. The four covers are also set to serve as collectors items; each cover was printed as a vinyl, and 2,100 of each edition is available for fans to purchase here.
21 Savage, coming off consecutive chart-topping debuts atop the Billboard 200, delivers his fourth solo album. What Happened to the Streets? is available now. Stream it here.
The Game Streaming The Credits Featuring 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and More
21 Savage Takes 'What Happened to the Streets?' To No. 1
21 Savage Delivers 'What Happened to the Streets?'
21 Savage Releasing 'What Happened To The Streets?' This Week
AC/DC To PWR UP North American Tour With Special Pop Ups- Seventh Annual 'Dia De Los Deftones'- Senses Fail Announce North American Tour- more
Eric Church, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves Among 19th ACM Honors Recipients- Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'- more
Jutes Answers Wife Demi Lovato's 'Ghost' With 'White Butterflies'- Taylor Dayne Leads Lineup Of Gibson Gives' Women Who Rock Benefit Concert- Carly Rae Jepsen- more
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Live: Lynch Mob and Enuff Z'nuff Rock Arcada Theatre
The Rolling Stones Team Up With NASCAR
Watch Deep Purple's 'Guilt Trippin' Video
Rob Zombie Unleashes 'Tarantula' Video
Rival Sons Announce The Domestic Bliss Tour
William Shatner May Stage All-Star Heavy Metal Concert
Chiodos Strike Gold With 'Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute on the Creek'
Television's Tom Verlaine's Personal Record Collection To Be Sold Through Discogs And Academy Records
Hear The XCERTS New Single 'Bury You'