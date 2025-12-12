FLO Share New Song 'Recently Deleted' Plus Streaming CD Bonus Tracks

(Republic) FLO have released a special new fan-track titled "Recently Deleted", in addition to adding 3 bonus physical CD exclusive tracks 'Conceited', 'Say Less' & 'Do Too Much' onto streaming services to complete the Access All Areas: Unlocked version of the album, out now via Island Records.

"Recently Deleted" comes in celebration of an incredible year since their critically acclaimed debut album 'Access All Areas' which recently made history as the first GRAMMY nomination for a British girl group in 20 years with its nomination for 'Best Progressive R&B Album'.

Talking about "Recently Deleted" FLO said: "Releasing 'Recently Deleted' felt like the perfect gift to our fans - a way to say thank you for all the incredible love and support they've given us this year. This song is a passionate R&B moment; it's quintessential FLO, but with a more grown narrative. We hope the fans will be screaming, crying, and feeling all the feels to the lyrics. Like always, we want to encourage everyone to recognise the star that they are and the unforgettable energy that they carry... the kind an ex could never forget :)"

FLO's debut album 'Access All areas' saw the trio become the highest charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, with New York Times hailing them a "girl group for the new generation". Alongside a Top 3 chart position in the UK, the trio debuted on Billboard Top 200, and achieved over 605 million all-time global streams under their belt. The well-received debut album saw Pitchfork give the album an 8/10 rating stating "The UK trio's debut delivers a confident vision of what a modern girl group can be: tender, headstrong, and unified, with a clear point of view and harmonies for days.". The Times and NME gave the album stellar 4* ratings, with NME labelling it as "a front row seat to the next big thing" whilst their cover story for Dazed called Access All Areas "a debut...that delivers on the promise of their hype".

Earlier this year FLO embarked on a huge 27-date North American tour which saw them complete the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in nearly two decades, with Billboard praising their "sultry choreography and powerful vocals". The US leg of the tour was followed by their biggest UK headline show at London's O2 Brixton where Rolling Stone UK awarded the show 4* and hailed the trio as setting the "guardrail for the standard of a contemporary class of girlgroup". This was followed by sold-out shows in Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, before heading across Europe.

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