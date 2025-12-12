Gorillaz Recruit Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey For New Song 'Damascus'

(NLM) "Damascus (feat. Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey)" is the latest brand new track from Gorillaz, the fourth from the band's upcoming new studio album The Mountain, out February 27th 2026 on the band's own new label KONG.

Written by Damon Albarn, Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey and recorded in Damascus, London, Devon, Mumbai and New York, "Damascus" features Syrian superstar of Bedouin music Omar Souleyman alongside rapper and singer Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def). Already firmly established as a fan favorite, the track received its live debut at the special surprise performance of The Mountain at London's Copper Box Arena in September, ahead of an ecstatic reception at both Madrid's Gaia Festival and Together For Palestine at Wembley Arena, an event which saw Damon Albarn and the Gorillaz live band also joined on stage by The London Arab Orchestra.

The Mountain is Gorillaz' ninth studio album, an expansive sonic landscape of instruments and sounds, richly layered with voices, melodies and addictive beats, spanning a collection of 15 songs that embody the very essence of Gorillaz' collaborative ethos. The record features an extraordinary list of artists and collaborators including: Ajay Prasanna, Amaan & Ayaan Ali Bangash, Anoushka Shankar, Asha Bhosle, Asha Puthli, Bizarrap, Black Thought, Gruff Rhys, IDLES, Jalen Ngonda, Johnny Marr, Kara Jackson, Omar Souleyman, Paul Simonon, Sparks, Trueno and Yasiin Bey; as well as the voices of friends and collaborators who have gone before us, including Bobby Womack, Dave Jolicoeur, Dennis Hopper, Mark E Smith, Proof and Tony Allen. The Mountain is a playlist for a party on the border between this world and whatever happens next, exploring the journey of life and the thrill of existence.

The Mountain Tour will kick off with two warm-up shows in Bradford on March 13th and 14th before opening in Manchester on March 20th, 2026. The tour will visit arenas across the UK and Ireland, with headline shows in Birmingham, Glasgow (SOLD OUT), Leeds, Cardiff (SOLD OUT), Nottingham, Liverpool, Belfast (SOLD OUT) and Dublin (SOLD OUT); plus a one-off headline show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20th, 2026 - the band's biggest UK show to date - with support from Sparks and Trueno. The tour will also take in a run of festival performances across Europe next summer.

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Gorillaz Recruit Omar Souleyman and Yasiin Bey For New Song 'Damascus'

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