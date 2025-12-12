Honey Bxby Shares 'Shame' Visualizer

(Warner) Natural curls, red-hot attitude, and vocals built for revenge - Honey Bxby ushers in a new era with her fiery single "Shame," out now via Rebirth Ent. / ART@WAR / Warner Records. The track marks the start of her next project and a sleek evolution in sound, style, and storytelling.

A soulful, stinging takedown of a disloyal lover, "Shame" flips heartbreak into a power move. With smooth vocals over a hypnotic beat and an unmistakable nod to Wu-Tang Clan, Honey doesn't plead - she checks him: "Shame on a n- for thinking he can play me..."

In the accompanying visual, Honey sits unbothered on the front steps as chaos erupts behind her - a clever metaphor for walking away with dignity while everyone else scrambles. It's simple, petty, poetic, and spot-on.

"Shame" arrives hot on the heels of Honey's rising original holiday smash "All I Want," a sultry, tongue-in-cheek Christmas record that's heating up playlists and positioning her as one of the few new R&B artists expanding into seasonal classics early in her career.

The new record follows Honey's breakout year and the success of her most recent EP, Raw Honey, which cemented her as one of R&B's most magnetic newcomers. The project showcased her unfiltered voice and bossed-up writing style with collaborations from Lil Kim, Coi Leray, Toosii, Lola Brooke, and WESLEYFRANKLIN, leading to major moments like BET Amplified, a BET Awards Pre-Show performance, and coveted spots at Essence Festival of Culture and Hot 97 Summer Jam.

With hits like "LEFT EYE (Remix)," "3AM," "Think I Might," and now a rising holiday mainstay in "All I Want," Honey Bxby has become a fearless vocalist with a sharp pen and a clear point of view. "Shame" now sets the table for what's next: a fiery, more intimate, and more elevated era.

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