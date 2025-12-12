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Pooh Shiesty Returns With New Single and Video 'FDO'

By Atlantic | Published: December 12, 2025
Pooh Shiesty Returns With New Single and Video 'FDO'

(Atlantic) Memphis rap star Pooh Shiesty makes his long-awaited return with the release of his brand-new single "FDO," produced by TP808. Marking his first official release since coming home, the track finds Shiesty reasserting his presence with five relentless minutes of sharp-edged bars, unapologetic confidence, and the gritty authenticity that made him one of rap's most electrifying voices.

"FDO" captures Pooh Shiesty reclaiming his spot and picking up exactly where he left off - pushing toward everything he was building before his time away and setting the tone for what's next. The release is accompanied by an official music video featuring scenes of Shiesty celebrating his wins, enjoying his freedom, and delivering high-energy performance moments that remind fans why his return has been so highly anticipated.

This comeback takes place as the energy around his catalog is higher than ever. His hit single "Back in Blood (feat. Lil Durk)" was recently certified 8× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), underscoring the massive impact he's already had - and the scale of what's to come. This is just one of more than 20 certifications he's earned while he was away, 8 of these came just this month.

With "FDO," Pooh Shiesty kicks off a new era - a full revamp driven by hunger, focus, and a renewed sense of purpose. Shiesty Season is officially back.

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Pooh Shiesty Returns With New Single and Video 'FDO'

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