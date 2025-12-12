Russ Releases New Song 'Do You Feel The Same'

(The Media Nanny) Russ releases 'Do You Feel The Same', a thoughtful and nostalgic single that explores the quiet pain of remembering a love that once seemed sure. The song combines gentle guitar sounds with a steady kick, creating a bittersweet feeling both soft and intense. It's meant for those times when memories come back, and suddenly you wonder if someone else shares your feelings.

In 'Do You Feel The Same', Russ explores a more vulnerable side, letting go of any emotional barriers. His storytelling is clear, showing the questions that come up when people drift apart but still care. Lyrics like "This city just reminds me of you, girl tell me if you feel the same" and "I think it's clear now that we created distance, but I'd be lying if I say I didn't miss this. Baby do you feel the same, feel the same as me" captures the simple honesty of longing and the bravery it takes to speak up.

The release was inspired by a personal experience Russ had with his divorced parents during a visit to New York City, where their relationship started. As they drove through old neighborhoods, Russ listened to his father remember the past and ended up creating the song on the day of his parents' engagement anniversary without realizing it. He wrote the song from his father's point of view, turning a family memory into a story about love, distance, and the hope that feelings might still be shared.

'Do You Feel The Same' is one of the latest releases contributing to Russ' deluxe album rollout, The Elephant & The Rider, for which he will be releasing each song individually over the coming months. With each release, Russ continues to expand the conversation around vulnerability, accountability, and emotional honesty in rap.

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