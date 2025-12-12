Sabrina Sterling Streams New Single 'Jukebox'

(Columbia) Rising alt-pop storyteller Sabrina Sterling releases her brand-new single "Jukebox". Built on warm, nostalgic production and Sabrina's signature crystal-clear vocals, "Jukebox" explores the ache of longing for a version of someone that never truly existed.

Continuing a streak of intimate, soul-baring releases, Sabrina pushes even further into raw honesty on "Jukebox." She shares, "I wrote this song after I had to cut my dad out of my life. Even though I was so angry at him, sometimes I would miss - not who he was - but who he was supposed to be."

At just 20, Sabrina has built a loyal following by writing emotionally resonant songs that feel well beyond her years. Inspired by diaristic storytellers like Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzy McAlpine, Julia Michaels, and Gracie Abrams, she taught herself guitar at 16 and posted her first song to TikTok just three months later, quickly going viral. Since then, tracks like "Bittersweet" and "Love Me That Way" have earned millions of views and co-signs from artists like Finneas and Olivia Rodrigo.

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